Chinese EV maker Nio launches battery leasing service

Nio, maker of the EP9 electric car, above, is launching a battery leasing service. (Reuters)
SHANGHAI, China: Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio Inc. has launched a battery leasing service that will allow drivers to buy an EV without owning the battery pack — one of the most expensive EV components — thereby lowering the starting price of its cars.

The service, called “battery as a service” (BaaS), entails drivers paying a monthly rental fee for use of the batteries.

The cheapest Nio car after subsidies is now an ES6 sport-utility vehicle (SUV) priced 273,600 yuan ($39,553) without ownership of the battery pack, versus 343,600 yuan including the pack.

“We believe with BaaS, more customers of gasoline cars will consider electric vehicles,” Nio’s CEO William Li told reporters.




Nio founder and CEO William Li. (Reuters)

Nio operates 143 battery-swapping stations around China, where drivers can swap spent battery packs for fully charged replacements. Li said Nio was building a new battery-swapping station in China every week and planned to build 300 new stations next year.

Li also said the firm hoped to enter some international markets from the second half of next year starting with some European countries. He added the firm aimed to enter more markets from 2022.

The industry ministry has said it would promote the adoption of vehicles with batteries that can be swapped between different makes and models.

To that end, Nio’s battery packs are the same shape and size across its lineup, which is comprised of three SUVs. EV models from peer BAIC BluePark New Energy Technology Co. Ltd. also have standardised batteries.

The batteries for Nio’s leasing service will be supplied by a company established by Chinese battery makers including leader Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. The company has registered capital of 800 million yuan, a government filing showed.

CAIRO: KLM Royal Dutch Airlines will resume flights to Cairo International Airport twice a week after a three-year hiatus, starting from Sept. 9, the company has announced.

Passenger flights to Cairo were suspended in 2017 when they became loss-making after the Egyptian pound floated and lost half of its value. KLM complained that the economic situation in Egypt was terrible, and restrictions on foreign currency conversion also harmed the company.

Since then, KLM clients have relied on the sister company Air France for flights to and from Cairo via Paris. EgyptAir is the only company that flies passenger planes directly from Amsterdam to Cairo.

KLM continued to transport goods between Amsterdam and Cairo by cargo plane throughout this period.

“After the suspension of our direct flights since January 2017, we are proud and honoured today to announce the resumption of two weekly direct flights again between Cairo and Amsterdam,” Matteo Tito, director general of Air France KLM Near East said.

He explained that the company is continuously enhancing its investments in Egypt with the aim of providing its Egyptian passengers with the best service.

“Our history in Cairo goes back a long time. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary — KLM made its first trip to Cairo on Sept. 28, 1930,” he added.

He said that at the beginning of September a decision would be taken regarding the continuation of flights to Cairo during the winter season.

Egyptian tourism has finally recovered, after months of not welcoming any tourists to the Cairo International Airport to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said that the number of tourists visiting Egypt in the cities of Hurghada and Sharm El Sheikh since the resumption of tourism in the country exceeded 85,000 within a month and a half.

 

 

