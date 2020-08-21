You are here

Bucks bounce back, beat Magic 111-96 in Game 2 to tie series

Aug 20, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo shoots against Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross during the second half in game two of the first round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, on Aug 20, 2020. (Ashley Landis/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports)
Updated 21 August 2020
AP

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Florida: The Milwaukee Bucks still haven’t figured out how to slow down Nikola Vucevic. They did shut down his Orlando Magic teammates well enough to tie the Eastern Conference first-round series.
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points and 20 rebounds and Milwaukee rode a fast start to beat the Magic 111-96 on Thursday night in Game 2. The victory came two days after the team that boasted the NBA’s best regular-season record opened the playoffs by losing 122-110 to Orlando.
“There’s an urgency,” Antetokounmpo said. “I’m not going to say there’s a fear factor — I don’t think that — but you have to be urgent.”
Milwaukee bounced back Thursday, building a 23-point lead in the first half, though Orlando got the margin down to nine in the fourth quarter. Orlando had no points in the paint for the entire first quarter and went nearly eight minutes without a basket during a first-half stretch.
Antetokounmpo said Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer set the tone for Thursday’s game with the message he delivered during a film session.
“He told us if we want to win and if we want to go far and if we want to be us, we’ve got to play defense, and we didn’t do that in the first game,” Antetokounmpo said. “I think everybody took that personally. Nobody liked that. Nobody wants to (hear) that he’s not playing hard enough, so I think whole team came out playing hard. Everybody was playing hard.”
Brook Lopez scored 20 points and Pat Connaughton had 15 on 5-of-8 3-point shooting for Milwaukee. Eric Bledsoe had 13 points and Donte DiVincenzo added 11.
The Bucks withstood another huge effort from Vucevic, who followed up his 35-point effort in the opener by scoring 32 points. Nobody else on the Magic scored over 12 points.
“He’s a very, very good player,” Budenholzer said. “We have a ton of respect for him, but I think overall our defense was in a good place.”
That was particularly true in the first half.
After Vucevic made a jump shot to cut Milwaukee’s lead to four with 5:34 left in the first quarter, the Magic missed their next 13 field-goal attempts. Orlando wouldn’t make another basket and fell behind by 16 before Terrence Ross hit a jumper with 9:48 remaining until halftime.
But the Magic then missed their next six shots as the Bucks stretched their lead to 23.
“We’ve got to get the ball moving,” Magic coach Steve Clifford said. “We didn’t do that early. We did miss some shots. But definitely, their ball pressure — they were into us more, and it definitely impacted the way we played offense.”
Orlando made it somewhat interesting in the second half.
Vucevic scored 16 points in the third quarter alone to help the Magic cut the deficit to 12, though Milwaukee got the margin back up to 20 by the end of the period. Orlando continued to hang around and made it 101-92 on Markelle Fultz’s jumper with 3:56 left, but the Magic couldn’t get any closer.

TIP-INS
Magic: Orlando again played without injured forward Aaron Gordon and guard Michael Carter-Williams. Gordon has a strained left hamstring, while Williams has a strained tendon in his left foot. “I think Aaron is closer than Mike,” Clifford said before the game. “He just doesn’t have the strength back in the leg, but actually watching him yesterday, they played some live two-on-two, and he’s moving a lot better than he was when they played on Monday. I think he’s closer, but it just depends on how things progress and how much stronger he feels by tomorrow.”
Bucks: Milwaukee needs more production from Khris Middleton. The All-Star forward scored just two points and shot 1 of 8. He has shot 5 of 20 from the floor so far in the series. Budenholzer and Antetokounmpo expressed confidence in Middleton after the game and noted that he contributed to the victory in other areas. “I’ve seen Khris come off a bad game and the next game score 30, 35, 40,” Antetokounmpo said. “I’ve seen that. Personally, I know he’s going to be ready for Game 3. He’s a big-time player.”

HISTORY LESSON
Orlando is trying to make sure history doesn’t repeat itself. The Magic won their playoff opener over Toronto last year before losing four straight to the eventual NBA champion Raptors.
On the other hand, Connaughton said the Bucks’ emphatic response to their Game 1 loss reminded him of their second-round series with Boston last year. The Bucks dropped the opening game of that series but rebounded to beat the Celtics four straight times.
“We respond to losses really well,” Connaughton said. “Obviously we’d prefer not to have them, but when they do happen we want to make sure we respond the following game and continue to respond game after game after game, but taking it one game at a time.”

UP NEXT
Game 3 of the best-of-7 series is Saturday.

Sevilla’s Europa League success a ‘love story’ for Monchi

Updated 21 August 2020
AFP

Sevilla’s Europa League success a ‘love story’ for Monchi

Updated 21 August 2020
AFP

COLOGNE, Germany: “No one wants it like we do,” is how Sevilla’s renowned sporting director Monchi explains how a club with modest resources is preparing for a sixth Europa League final in 14 years against Inter Milan on Friday.

The Spaniards have won the previous five, making them the most successful side in the history of European football’s second most coveted trophy.

“I think the history between the Europa League and Sevilla is a love story,” Monchi told AFP in Cologne, where the final will be held behind closed doors.

“No one cares or plans to win the Europa League like us. Inter or Sevilla can win because that is football, but the desire, the excitement that the Europa League awakens in the club, no one else achieves, because this competition is what has made Sevilla a big club.”

How much it means to be back in the final for the first time since 2016 was evident in the manner in which Monchi and his staff, club directors and substitutes collaborated to compensate for the lack of supporters in the stadium for Sunday’s semifinal win over Manchester United.

There were perplexed looks on the United bench as they largely sat in silence compared to the wave of noise coming from those in Sevilla suits in the stands.

Despite their success on the European stage over the past 15 years, Sevilla still had to bridge a huge financial gulf to beat United and will need to do so again when facing a rejuvenated Inter under Antonio Conte, who could spend €75 million ($89 million) on top scorer Romelu Lukaku last summer.

Monchi does not have that wealth to work with but has built a reputation as one of Europe’s shrewdest movers in the market, buying low and selling high the likes of Dani Alves, Ivan Rakitic, Clement Lenglet, Wissam Ben Yedder and many others.

But the summer of 2019 was radical even for the former goalkeeper. After helping Sevilla to 11 trophies in 17 years as director of football, Monchi left for a new challenge at Roma in 2017.

His methods were not nearly as successful in the Italian capital and less than 2 years later he returned home to a fanfare rarely seen for a sporting director as he was paraded in front of a full house at the Sanchez Pizjuan.

A huge rebuild ensued with 17 new players arriving over the course of the summer and winter windows and even more leaving, including top scorers Ben Yedder and Pablo Sarabia.

There was also a new coach as Julen Lopetegui took his first role since being sacked by Real Madrid just months after also being fired by Spain for taking the Madrid job just days before the start of the 2018 World Cup.

However, the combination of Monchi’s return and Lopetegui’s redemption has not only seen Sevilla past Roma, Wolves and United since the Europa League resumed earlier this month, but also secured a place in the Champions League for the first time in three seasons after finishing fourth in La Liga, level on points with Atletico Madrid.

“For me the key this year has been Lopetegui,” added Monchi. “The boss has been capable of knitting together a completely new squad in little time and getting the best out of every one of them.

“I know him and he doesn’t like to look back. He looks to the present and the future. He is happy at the club and we are very happy with him. It has been a perfect marriage.”

Given his experience in Italy, the huge turnaround in players and a season that was stopped for three months due to the coronavirus pandemic, Monchi concedes this is the final that gives him the most satisfaction of all.

But even for the kings of this competition, one huge hurdle awaits in an Inter side that smashed Shakhtar Donetsk 5-0 in their semifinal and finished just one point behind Juventus in Serie A.

“The level of the teams is much higher now,” continued Monchi, comparing to Sevilla’s first win in the competition in 2005-06.

“In the semifinals of the Champions League there was Leipzig, Lyon, PSG and Bayern. In the Europa League with Manchester United, Inter and Sevilla, there were more European titles. That’s why victory means even more because it gets harder every time.”

