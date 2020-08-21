You are here

UAE could reintroduce curfew in some areas as COVID-19 cases rise, official says

Health minister Abdul Rahman Bin Mohammed Al-Owais on Tuesday warned the number of cases could rise after an “alarming” increase over the previous two weeks. (File/AFP)
Updated 21 August 2020
  • The Gulf Arab state has seen the number of cases rise this week to over 400 for the first time since mid-July
  • The UAE has recorded 72,283 infections and 369 deaths
DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates could reintroduce a de-facto overnight curfew in some areas of the country if there are a high number of COVID-19 infections there, a government official said.
The Gulf Arab state has seen the number of cases rise this week to over 400 for the first time since mid-July, including 461 infections and two deaths in the 24 hours to Thursday.
Asked if the national sterilization program, which had included a night time curfew, could again be enforced, National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) spokesman Seif Al-Zahri told Emirates TV: “Yes, that’s possible in certain areas where we observe high infection cases.”
NCEMA, which posted a clip of the interview on its Twitter page late on Thursday, could not be immediately reached for comment outside business hours.
The regional business and tourism hub on June 24 removed a nationwide curfew in place since mid-March and commercial businesses and public venues have gradually reopened.
Health minister Abdul Rahman Bin Mohammed Al-Owais on Tuesday warned the number of cases could rise after an “alarming” increase over the previous two weeks.
The UAE has recorded 72,283 infections and 369 deaths. The government does not disclose where in the country of seven emirates, or states, the infections or deaths have taken place.
The daily infection rate has fallen from a peak of over 900 in late May but the country has seen periodic spikes since, despite a generally falling trend.

Libya’s warring rivals announce cease-fire welcomed by UN

Updated 11 min 26 sec ago
AFP

Libya’s warring rivals announce cease-fire welcomed by UN

  • Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi welcomes announcement
  • Previous efforts to secure lasting cease-fires have stalled
Updated 11 min 26 sec ago
AFP

TRIPOLI: Libya’s warring rival governments announced in separate statements Friday that they would cease all hostilities and organize nationwide elections soon, an understanding swiftly welcomed by the United Nations.
The statements were signed by Fayez Al-Sarraj, head of the UN-recognized unity government based in the capital Tripoli, and Aguila Saleh, speaker of the eastern-based parliament backed by military strongman Khalifa Haftar.
The two have been at war virtually since the formation of Sarraj’s government in December 2015.
The UN’s top official to Libya, Stephanie Williams, called for “all parties to rise to this historic occasion and shoulder their full responsiblities before the Libyan people.”
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi welcomed the cease-fire declarations.
“I welcome statements by Libya’s presidential council and the House of Representatives calling for a cease-fire and halting military operations in all Libyan territory,” El-Sisi said in a tweet.
El-Sisi, whose government has been a major supporter of the eastern-based administration dominated by Haftar, said the twin announcements were an “important step” on the path to restoring stability.
Libya has been in chaos since a Western-backed uprising toppled and killed longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi in 2011.
Haftar launched an offensive in April 2019 to seize Tripoli from the Government of National Accord (GNA).
But the move prompted intervention by Turkey and its regional ally Qatar in support of the GNA.
After 14 months of fierce fighting, Turkish-backed pro-GNA forces expelled Haftar’s troops from much of western Libya and pushed them eastwards to Sirte, a gateway to Libya’s rich oil fields and export terminals.
As well as Egypt, Haftar has had the backing of the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Russia, prompting repeated calls from the United Nations for outside powers to stop meddling.
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, on a surprise visit to Tripoli on Monday, warned that Libya faces a “deceptive calm” since fighting stalled around Sirte.
The central Mediterranean coastal city — a symbolic site as the hometown of Qaddafi — is the gateway to Libya’s eastern oil fields and export terminals, and to the key Al-Jufra air base to the south.
Western powers, fearing that a GNA attack on Sirte would raise the prospect of direct clashes between regional heavyweights Turkey and Egypt, have called for renewed peace efforts.
Egypt, which has threatened direct military intervention, has also sought to join forces with some of the neighboring country’s powerful tribes, to give it a local partner aside from the volatile strongman Haftar.

