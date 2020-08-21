You are here

Iran says US has no right to demand restoration of sanctions

Mohammad Javad Zarif said the US lost the right to make demands in 2018 when it withdrew from the nuclear deal between Iran and major world powers. (File/AFP)
AP

TEHRAN: Iran’s foreign minister in a letter to the UN Security Council said the US has no right to demand the restoration of UN sanctions against Iran, the Foreign Ministry’s website said Friday.
Mohammad Javad Zarif said the US lost the right to make demands in 2018 when it withdrew from the nuclear deal between Iran and major world powers. He also said America’s unilateral pullout violated a UN resolution that required signatories to avoid any damage to the deal.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday officially informed the UN it is demanding the restoration of all UN sanctions on Iran, but allies and opponents declared the US action illegal and doomed to failure.
Pompeo insisted the United States has the legal right to “snap back” UN sanctions even though President Donald Trump pulled out of the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six major powers that was endorsed by the Security Council.
He said UN sanctions will continue the arms embargo on Iran, set to expire on Oct. 18, as well as prohibit ballistic missile testing and nuclear enrichment that could lead to a nuclear weapons program — which Tehran insists it is not pursuing.
The US insistence on snapping back international sanctions against Iran sets the stage for a contentious dispute. The US demand could be ignored by other UN members — calling into question the Security Council’s ability to enforce its own legally binding decisions.
Zarif said the term “snapback” was never mentioned in the deal or in the UN resolution that supported the deal. “The US intentionally has applied the word to suggest speed and (an) automatic” return of sanctions, he said.
The Trump administration wants to reimpose all international sanctions that had been eased under the nuclear deal. Other nations claim the US has no standing to make the demand because the Trump administration pulled the US out of the deal.
Under the agreement, Tehran received sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program. The “snapback” mechanism was created in the event Tehran was proven to be in violation of the accord.
Zarif said the Security Council should stop the US’s unilateral “misuses” of council resolutions, saying “the people of Iran expect the council to force the US to be accountable” for its “damages” to Iran.
The US imposed unilateral sanctions on Iran and sent the country’s economy into free fall following its pullout from the deal.

Libya’s warring rivals announce cease-fire welcomed by UN

Updated 11 min 2 sec ago
AFP

Libya’s warring rivals announce cease-fire welcomed by UN

  • Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi welcomes announcement
  • Previous efforts to secure lasting cease-fires have stalled
Updated 11 min 2 sec ago
AFP

TRIPOLI: Libya’s warring rival governments announced in separate statements Friday that they would cease all hostilities and organize nationwide elections soon, an understanding swiftly welcomed by the United Nations.
The statements were signed by Fayez Al-Sarraj, head of the UN-recognized unity government based in the capital Tripoli, and Aguila Saleh, speaker of the eastern-based parliament backed by military strongman Khalifa Haftar.
The two have been at war virtually since the formation of Sarraj’s government in December 2015.
The UN’s top official to Libya, Stephanie Williams, called for “all parties to rise to this historic occasion and shoulder their full responsiblities before the Libyan people.”
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi welcomed the cease-fire declarations.
“I welcome statements by Libya’s presidential council and the House of Representatives calling for a cease-fire and halting military operations in all Libyan territory,” El-Sisi said in a tweet.
El-Sisi, whose government has been a major supporter of the eastern-based administration dominated by Haftar, said the twin announcements were an “important step” on the path to restoring stability.
Libya has been in chaos since a Western-backed uprising toppled and killed longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi in 2011.
Haftar launched an offensive in April 2019 to seize Tripoli from the Government of National Accord (GNA).
But the move prompted intervention by Turkey and its regional ally Qatar in support of the GNA.
After 14 months of fierce fighting, Turkish-backed pro-GNA forces expelled Haftar’s troops from much of western Libya and pushed them eastwards to Sirte, a gateway to Libya’s rich oil fields and export terminals.
As well as Egypt, Haftar has had the backing of the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Russia, prompting repeated calls from the United Nations for outside powers to stop meddling.
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, on a surprise visit to Tripoli on Monday, warned that Libya faces a “deceptive calm” since fighting stalled around Sirte.
The central Mediterranean coastal city — a symbolic site as the hometown of Qaddafi — is the gateway to Libya’s eastern oil fields and export terminals, and to the key Al-Jufra air base to the south.
Western powers, fearing that a GNA attack on Sirte would raise the prospect of direct clashes between regional heavyweights Turkey and Egypt, have called for renewed peace efforts.
Egypt, which has threatened direct military intervention, has also sought to join forces with some of the neighboring country’s powerful tribes, to give it a local partner aside from the volatile strongman Haftar.

