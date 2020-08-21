DUBAI: King Salman has issued a royal decree sacking a number of officials for legal violations in the Red Sea Project, state news agency SPA reported.
Royal Commission for Al-Ula Province, the Red Sea Company and the Souda Development Company submitted over 5,000 violations which could cause environmental damage and affect the process of projects.
The royal decree said that the director general of border guard was to retire, and the Umluj and Al-Wajh governors and border guard commanders, head of the Souda Center, officials responsible for “infringements” in the Ministry of Interior and governorates of Madinah, Tabuk and Asir, as well as several others would all be terminated.
Saudi Control and Anti-Corruption Commission, Nazaha, will investigate the individuals and take appropriate legal measures.
Saudi officials sacked after King issues royal decree over violations in Red Sea Project
- There were over 5,000 violations
- Saudi Nazaha will investigate the cases
