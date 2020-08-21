Lebanon enforces new partial lockdown in effort to curb COVID-19

You are here

A woman wearing a face mask walks past an “I love Beirut” sign, near a shopping district, as Lebanon imposed a partial lockdown for two weeks starting on Friday in an effort to counter the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which have spiralled since the catastrophic explosion at Beirut port, Lebanon August 21, 2020. (Reuters/Alkis Konstantinidis)
  • The spread of COVID-19 is compounding the woes of a country still reeling from the Aug. 4 blast that killed at least 179 people and wounded some 6,000
  • The shutdown, which includes a curfew from 6pm to 6am, allows for clearing rubble, making repairs and giving out aid in neighborhoods demolished by the explosion
BEIRUT: Lebanon imposed a partial lockdown for two weeks starting on Friday in an effort to counter COVID-19 infections which have spiralled since the catastrophic explosion at Beirut port.
The spread of COVID-19 is compounding the woes of a country still reeling from the Aug. 4 blast that killed at least 179 people and wounded some 6,000, and a financial meltdown that has devastated the economy since October.
“In this area those who escaped death have relatives who are wounded, there are no homes or cars, frankly we have forgotten corona,” said Nabil Nahed, 50, a teacher whose house in the Gemmayzeh area was badly damaged in the blast.
“But we have to take precautions as much as we can because in the last two weeks everyone has been mixing, and corona certainly increased,” he said.
Lebanon recorded its highest 24-hour tally of new infections on Thursday, with 613 new cases. The infections have spread in the aftermath of the blast as hospitals were flooded with the casualties, medics say.
“We’ve gone back to square one,” said the caretaker government’s health minister on Friday, adding however that the government was better prepared than at the start of the pandemic.
“Before the explosion, the total cases were 5,000-6,000, now we are approaching 10,000 and above,” Iman Shankiti, the World Health Organization representative in Lebanon, told Voice of Lebanon radio. “In the last two weeks, the total is equal to everything from February to the day of the explosion.”
The shutdown, which includes a curfew from 6pm to 6am, allows for clearing rubble, making repairs and giving out aid in neighborhoods demolished by the explosion. The airport will remain open, with travelers having to take a PCR test before boarding and on arrival.
Three hours before curfew, shops were closed and traffic was light. A security source said compliance was good in the Beirut area though less so in northern Lebanon.

Libya’s warring rivals announce cease-fire welcomed by UN

  • Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi welcomes announcement
  • Previous efforts to secure lasting cease-fires have stalled
TRIPOLI: Libya’s warring rival governments announced in separate statements Friday that they would cease all hostilities and organize nationwide elections soon, an understanding swiftly welcomed by the United Nations.
The statements were signed by Fayez Al-Sarraj, head of the UN-recognized unity government based in the capital Tripoli, and Aguila Saleh, speaker of the eastern-based parliament backed by military strongman Khalifa Haftar.
The two have been at war virtually since the formation of Sarraj’s government in December 2015.
The UN’s top official to Libya, Stephanie Williams, called for “all parties to rise to this historic occasion and shoulder their full responsiblities before the Libyan people.”
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi welcomed the cease-fire declarations.
“I welcome statements by Libya’s presidential council and the House of Representatives calling for a cease-fire and halting military operations in all Libyan territory,” El-Sisi said in a tweet.
El-Sisi, whose government has been a major supporter of the eastern-based administration dominated by Haftar, said the twin announcements were an “important step” on the path to restoring stability.
Libya has been in chaos since a Western-backed uprising toppled and killed longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi in 2011.
Haftar launched an offensive in April 2019 to seize Tripoli from the Government of National Accord (GNA).
But the move prompted intervention by Turkey and its regional ally Qatar in support of the GNA.
After 14 months of fierce fighting, Turkish-backed pro-GNA forces expelled Haftar’s troops from much of western Libya and pushed them eastwards to Sirte, a gateway to Libya’s rich oil fields and export terminals.
As well as Egypt, Haftar has had the backing of the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Russia, prompting repeated calls from the United Nations for outside powers to stop meddling.
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, on a surprise visit to Tripoli on Monday, warned that Libya faces a “deceptive calm” since fighting stalled around Sirte.
The central Mediterranean coastal city — a symbolic site as the hometown of Qaddafi — is the gateway to Libya’s eastern oil fields and export terminals, and to the key Al-Jufra air base to the south.
Western powers, fearing that a GNA attack on Sirte would raise the prospect of direct clashes between regional heavyweights Turkey and Egypt, have called for renewed peace efforts.
Egypt, which has threatened direct military intervention, has also sought to join forces with some of the neighboring country’s powerful tribes, to give it a local partner aside from the volatile strongman Haftar.

