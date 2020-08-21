You are here

  Israel bombs Gaza as rocket fire intensifies

Israel bombs Gaza as rocket fire intensifies

Smoke rises in the distance after war planes belonging to the Israeli army carried out airstrikes over Khan Yunis, in the Southern Gaza Strip early morning on August 21, 2020. (AFP)
AFP

  • Israel has bombed Gaza almost every night since August 6 in retaliation for the launch of balloons fitted with fire bombs, or, less frequently, rocket fire, across the border
  • Israel has also tightened its 13-year blockade of Gaza’s two million inhabitants
GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories: Israeli warplanes bombed the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip on Friday, as Palestinians fired rockets and launched fire bombs into southern Israel, the army said.
Parts of southern Israel were partially cordoned off by the security forces.
Israeli planes launched raids against Gaza shortly after midnight Thursday and then again later on Friday morning.
Israel said the bombs were in response to seven rockets launched from Gaza, six of which were intercepted by its air defenses.
Witnesses in Gaza said rockets were launched toward the town of Sderot, just across the border.
The rocket that was not intercepted damaged the roof of a house in Sderot, but did not cause any casualties, an AFP photographer said.
Israel has bombed Gaza almost every night since August 6 in retaliation for the launch of balloons fitted with fire bombs, or, less frequently, rocket fire, across the border.
The number of rockets fired from Gaza was the largest number in a day since the latest round of exchanges began two weeks ago.
Hamas “will not hesitate to fight a battle with the enemy if the escalation continues, if the bombardments and the blockade continue,” Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhum said in a statement.
“If the Israeli occupation continues its aggression... it must pay the price,” he added.
Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Friday warned the army would “attack our attackers and deal them a very heavy blow.”
“Gaza residents suffer at the hands of Hamas,” he said in a statement following a situation assessment with the chief of the army, vowing to continue protecting Israel’s residents.
Israel has also tightened its 13-year blockade of Gaza’s two million inhabitants.
It has banned Gaza fishermen from going to sea and closed its goods crossing with the territory, prompting the closure of Gaza’s sole power plant for want of fuel.
The reprisals came after an Egyptian delegation shuttled between the two sides, trying to broker a return to an informal truce.
Egypt has acted to calm repeated flare-ups in recent years to prevent any repetition of the three wars Israel and Hamas have fought since 2008.
The latest cease-fire, which has already been renewed several times, is bolstered by millions of dollars in financial aid from Qatar to Gaza.
The truce provided for permits for Gazans to work in Israel and financing for Gaza development projects, both measures that would provide some economic relief in an impoverished territory where unemployment exceeds 50 percent.
According to a source close to Hamas, the movement wants the extension of an industrial zone in the east of Gaza, and the construction of a new power line.
Hamas also wants the number of work permits issued to Gazans to be doubled to 10,000 once anti-coronavirus restrictions are lifted, the source said.
Sources told AFP the twin issues were at the root of the latest flare-up.

Topics: Gaza Israel Palestine

Lebanon enforces new partial lockdown in effort to curb COVID-19

Updated 13 min 51 sec ago
Reuters

Lebanon enforces new partial lockdown in effort to curb COVID-19

  • The spread of COVID-19 is compounding the woes of a country still reeling from the Aug. 4 blast that killed at least 179 people and wounded some 6,000
  • The shutdown, which includes a curfew from 6pm to 6am, allows for clearing rubble, making repairs and giving out aid in neighborhoods demolished by the explosion
Updated 13 min 51 sec ago
Reuters

BEIRUT: Lebanon imposed a partial lockdown for two weeks starting on Friday in an effort to counter COVID-19 infections which have spiralled since the catastrophic explosion at Beirut port.
The spread of COVID-19 is compounding the woes of a country still reeling from the Aug. 4 blast that killed at least 179 people and wounded some 6,000, and a financial meltdown that has devastated the economy since October.
“In this area those who escaped death have relatives who are wounded, there are no homes or cars, frankly we have forgotten corona,” said Nabil Nahed, 50, a teacher whose house in the Gemmayzeh area was badly damaged in the blast.
“But we have to take precautions as much as we can because in the last two weeks everyone has been mixing, and corona certainly increased,” he said.
Lebanon recorded its highest 24-hour tally of new infections on Thursday, with 613 new cases. The infections have spread in the aftermath of the blast as hospitals were flooded with the casualties, medics say.
“We’ve gone back to square one,” said the caretaker government’s health minister on Friday, adding however that the government was better prepared than at the start of the pandemic.
“Before the explosion, the total cases were 5,000-6,000, now we are approaching 10,000 and above,” Iman Shankiti, the World Health Organization representative in Lebanon, told Voice of Lebanon radio. “In the last two weeks, the total is equal to everything from February to the day of the explosion.”
The shutdown, which includes a curfew from 6pm to 6am, allows for clearing rubble, making repairs and giving out aid in neighborhoods demolished by the explosion. The airport will remain open, with travelers having to take a PCR test before boarding and on arrival.
Three hours before curfew, shops were closed and traffic was light. A security source said compliance was good in the Beirut area though less so in northern Lebanon.

Topics: Lebanon Beirut Coronavirus

