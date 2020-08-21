You are here

  • Home
  • Israel hits 100,000 COVID-19 cases amid criticism of government response

Israel hits 100,000 COVID-19 cases amid criticism of government response

A boy, mask-clad due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, raises his fist while chanting slogans during a demonstration against the Israeli government in the Mediterranean coastal city of Tel Aviv on August 1, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cmnqt

Updated 44 sec ago
Reuters

Israel hits 100,000 COVID-19 cases amid criticism of government response

  • The latest daily tally showed 1,496 new cases, bringing the total number to 100,716, the health ministry said
  • In May, Israel lifted a nationwide lockdown that had flattened an infection curve, which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other officials celebrated as a success
Updated 44 sec ago
Reuters

TEL AVIV: Israel officially reached a tally of more than 100,000 coronavirus cases on Friday as the government struggled to contain a resurgence in infection rates.
The latest daily tally showed 1,496 new cases, bringing the total number to 100,716, the health ministry said. Israel has reported 809 deaths among its 9 million population.
In May, Israel lifted a nationwide lockdown that had flattened an infection curve, which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other officials celebrated as a success. Daily cases that numbered in the hundreds dropped to low double digits.
But a second surge of cases and ensuing restrictions have kept many Israelis out of work. Some restrictions have since been lifted to revive business activity, but unemployment still hovers at 21.5%.
Netanyahu’s government has come under fire by Israelis who have taken to the streets in near-daily demonstrations to demand better economic aid.
The protests have also focused on corruption allegations against Netanyahu, which the right-wing premier denies.
An August 5 poll from the Israel Democracy Institute found that only 25% of Israelis approve of Netanyahu’s handling of the pandemic, while some 58% identify with the protests against the government’s economic policies.

Topics: Israel Coronavirus COVID-19 Tel Aviv

Related

Middle-East
Israel bombs Gaza as rocket fire intensifies
Middle-East
Opening Al-Aqsa mosque will limit tensions between Israel, Muslim world: Kushner

US restricting visas for 14 Iranians for alleged human rights abuses

Updated 24 sec ago
Reuters

US restricting visas for 14 Iranians for alleged human rights abuses

Updated 24 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US State department says US is restricting visas for 14 Iranian individuals for alleged human rights abuses.

(Developing)

Topics: Iran United States

Latest updates

US restricting visas for 14 Iranians for alleged human rights abuses
Taylor Swift donates $30,000 to student’s UK college fund
Israel hits 100,000 COVID-19 cases amid criticism of government response
Lebanon judge issues two new arrest warrants over Beirut blast
Facebook looking at ways to curb misinformation after US elections

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.