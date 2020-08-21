You are here

Palestinians slam Israel for using tear gas to break up Jerusalem fight

Members of the Israeli security forces arrest a Palestinian demonstrator during a rally to protest against Israel's plan to annex parts of the occupied West Bank, in the village of Haris, southwest of Nablus, on August 21, 2020. (AFP)
A man gestures during a protest by Palestinians including landowners denouncing Israeli settlement building activities on their land in Al-Thaalaba village, near Yatta in area (C), south of Hebron city in the occupied West Bank, on August 21, 2020. (AFP)
Daoud Kuttab

AMMAN: Palestinian officials reported on Friday that Israeli police used tear gas to break up a fight between two families inside an emergency room in the Maqaseed Hospital in East Jerusalem.

A video circulating on social media apparently backs up that statement, showing a hospital room full of gas. Hospital officials said the tear gas caused chaos and left many visitors struggling to breathe.

Abu Qassam, a hospital official, told Arab News that when the fight ended up inside the emergency room, they had no choice but to call the police.

“If we had not called the police it would have turned into a blood bath,” he said. “We were unable to control the situation, but the police initially came with two officers who were also unable to control the situation and they had to call for reinforcements. Eventually, more police came and they used tear gas in the emergency room, causing other patients to have trouble breathing,” he said.

PLO executive committee member Hanan Ashrawi retweeted the video and wrote: “Brave Israeli occupation troops! It must take real courage to storm this Palestinian hospital in Jerusalem, tear gas patients and staff, and wreak havoc throughout. Persistent inhumanity is the outcome of impunity/lack of accountability.” Ashrawi ended her tweet by saying “Stop Israeli crimes, Free Palestine.”

Israeli police spokesman Miki Rosenfeld criticized Ashrawi’s comments and labeled the video “fake news.”

Rosenfeld confirmed some details of the incident but insisted that tear gas was only used outside of the hospital building. He told Arab News that police arrested a suspect who was involved in a local family dispute and stabbing incident.

“Police arrived at the hospital in order to arrest one of the suspects involved. Police officers were attacked and, outside the hospital, they used non-lethal weapons to disperse those involved. Inside the hospital, pepper spray was sprayed by one of the locals. The suspect involved in the stabbing was eventually arrested and is being questioned,” Rosenfeld said.

Syria constitution talks in Geneva an ‘important step’: UN envoy

U.N. Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen gestures during a news conference ahead of a meeting of the Syrian Constitutional Committee at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland August 21, 2020. (REUTERS)
Syria constitution talks in Geneva an ‘important step’: UN envoy

  • The UN has been striving for more than nine years to try to help find a political resolution to Syria’s civil war, which has killed more than 380,000 people and has displaced more than 11 million Syrians from their homes
GENEVA: A meeting in Geneva next week of Syrians tasked with amending their country’s constitution marks an important step and could help open the door to a broader political process, the UN envoy said on Friday.
Members of Syria’s Constitutional Committee will be meeting for the first time since last November, following delays brought on by the coronavirus crisis.
“Obviously, the fact that we will be meeting here in Geneva after nine months is an important step in the right direction,” Geir Pedersen told reporters in the Swiss city.
The full constitutional review committee is made up of 150 delegates divided equally three ways among President Bashar Assad’s regime, the opposition and civil society.
But next week’s meeting will only include about a third of them, with 15 members from each group taking part.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pedersen said that strict measures had been put in place to ensure everyone’s safety.
All delegates have been tested prior to departure, and will be tested again upon their arrival in Geneva over the weekend, he said.
He added that the week-long meeting would be held in a large UN hall to allow for proper distancing, and all participants would wear masks.
The Constitutional Committee was created in September last year and first convened a month later.
A planned second round of talks in late November ended after disagreement on the agenda prevented government and opposition negotiators from meeting.

Pedersen voiced hope that the delegates could next week get into “substantive discussion,” and stressed that the talks could serve as “a door-opener to a broader political process.”
But he acknowledged that “the Constitutional Committee in itself ... of course cannot solve the Syrian conflict.”
The UN has been striving for more than nine years to try to help find a political resolution to Syria’s civil war, which has killed more than 380,000 people and has displaced more than 11 million Syrians from their homes.
Constitutional review is a central part of the UN’s peace plan for Syria, which was defined by Security Council resolution 2254, adopted in December 2015.
The resolution also calls for UN-supervised elections.
Pedersen on Friday stressed the urgent need to build confidence between the parties to move forward in the political process.
He insisted that progress on determining the fate of detainees, abductees and missing people on all sides “could be the one key important development that could help to build trust.”
Representatives from a range of countries involved in Syria’s complex conflict, including Russia, Iran, Turkey and the US, are expected to be in Geneva next week.
Pedersen said he would try to meet with them on the sidelines, but stressed that Syria’s constitutional review was being carried out by Syrians alone, “without any foreign interference.”
“No one expects that this meeting here next week will produce a miracle or a breakthrough,” he said.
“That is not what this is about. This is about the beginning, about a long and cumbersome process where we hopefully can start to see progress.”

