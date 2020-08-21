You are here

What We Are Eating Today: Oak Berry

AMEERA ABID

  • Oak Berry claims to have provided a tasty solution with a simple menu offering an acai bowl or smoothie
With many people now following personal fitness programs, demand for healthy food alternatives continues to rise.
Numerous healthy options for savory items are already available in Saudi Arabia but when it comes to finding guilt-free desserts the choices can sometimes be limited.
However, Oak Berry claims to have provided a tasty solution with a simple menu offering an acai bowl or smoothie.
Its bowl can be layered with toppings such as chopped cashews, hazelnuts, and slivered almonds and as well as nuts customers can pick and mix from chia seeds, coconut flakes, granola, and Oak Berry’s organic peanut butter.
Sweetened acai berries provide the perfect partner to all of the dessert ingredients and after discovering Oak Berry, for me, an acai bowl now trumps any kind of ice cream.

What We Are Eating Today: Sweet Loop

Sweet Loop, a cafe located in Jeddah’s Al-Nahda district, specializes in churros, the Latin-American deep-fried dessert, which come with a variety of delicious dipping sauces.
The dessert is made from the same sort of chewy dough used for cream puffs and éclairs. Churros are well-known as a street snack in Mexico and are served with a coating of Ceylon cinnamon and sugar, giving them a crunchy texture.
Sweet Loop takes churros to another level with their 15-inch version, presented in the shape of a loop and served warm and glazed or chilled and topped with one of the following five mouthwatering options: Original Ceylon cinnamon and sugar, lotus, crunchy berry, pistachio, cookies and cream, and choco-crunch.
If you are curious to try all the flavors, Sweet Loop offers the ‘Lil loop sampler,’ a box containing six mini loop churros in all flavors for only SR60 ($16).
The cafe also offers an array of hot and cold drinks in unique flavors, such as saffron and pistachio iced latte. To learn more about Sweet Loop, visit their Instagram account: @sweetloopchurros.

