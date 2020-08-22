South Korea’s ‘mom and pop’ investors chase China tech stocks

SEOUL: South Korean retail investors are stampeding into Chinese stocks in record numbers, plowing hundreds of millions of dollars into a tech sector rush far removed from punishing taxes and regulations on investment at home.

In July alone, South Korean investors spent $240 million buying shares in mainland China, data from the Korea Securities Depository (KSD) showed — their largest investment in mainland markets on record.

That is a seven-fold jump from $32.9 million in July last year, and accounts for a third of the total $719 million net investment in China stocks for the January-July period.

While South Korean mom and pop investors have historically been big risk-takers, they have stepped up the hunt for assets overseas as the Korean government imposes stringent mortgage rules and proposals to impose capital gains tax on local stocks.

Among them is the Kim, a 40-year-old Seoul chef with more than 500 million won invested — nearly half a million dollars — in Chinese stocks. Like others, Kim, who declined to given his forename, is betting on Beijing’s push for tech self-sufficiency to counter US trade sanctions and bans.

“It is true that interest in Chinese stocks has increased more than ever, driven by tightened regulations on domestic stocks and a boom in the China market unseen since 2015,” said Kim.

The US remains a top destination for investors like Kim, with Korean investments there a net $2.27 billion in July, followed by $475 million in Hong Kong, out of a total $3.19 billion of overseas stock buying.

But they are also being lured by the promise of China’s speedy economy recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and its rising stock market — China’s tech-heavy start-up board ChiNext and its STAR Market are up about 40 percent each this year.

Overseas stocks make up about 80 percent of Kim’s equity holdings, with 90 percent of that chunk allotted to China and the rest to US equities. Kim plans to park all his equity investments overseas, and is particularly bullish on the Chinese economy and mainland companies with high growth potential.

KSD data showed six of the 10 top Chinese companies that Korean investors bought between January and July were tech companies.