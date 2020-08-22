You are here

Retired footballer criticized for comments on Iran’s foreign policy

Picture shows the three main coachs of the Iranian soccer team, Mohammad Mayeli-Kohan (L), Mohammad Jahanpoor (C) and Nader Faryadchiran (R). (File/AFP)
Updated 22 August 2020
  • His comments were interpreted as criticism of Iran’s stance towards Israel
  • The sports arm of Iranian paramilitary group Basij released a statement on Thursday demanding a public apology from Mayeli-Kohan
DUBAI: A retired Iranian footballer has been criticized over comments he made surrounding Iran’s international policy, news channel Al-Arabiya TV reported.
Coach Mohammad Mayeli-Kohan said: “we cannot live in isolation in the world. Do we believe in the United Nations? If we do, we have to recognize its members. We cannot say this or that country must be destroyed,” during an online sports talk show.
The comments were interpreted as criticism of Iran’s stance towards Israel, which has refused to recognize the state since the Islamic Revolution in 1979. The Islamic Republic also supports various Palestinian militant groups and bans national athletes from competing with Israelis.
The sports arm of Iranian paramilitary group Basij released a statement on Thursday demanding a public apology from Mayeli-Kohan, called him “irrelevant” and accused him of “seeking attention.”
Others, including those critical of the Iranian government, have expressed support for the retired footballer. Israel’s Foreign Ministry twitter account in Persian praised him and called his comments “courageous truth-telling.”

Iraqi coronavirus cases top 200,000, say health ministry

  • The daily increases have hovered around 4,000 for more than a week
  • An overnight curfew remains in place, most restaurants are closed for dine-in customers and land crossings are officially shut
BAGHDAD: Iraq on Saturday registered nearly 4,000 cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases recorded by the country to over 200,000.
According to the Iraqi health ministry, 201,050 Iraqis have contracted the virus, including 6,353 who have died, while 143,393 are declared to have recovered since the pandemic began.
The daily increases have hovered around 4,000 for more than a week, but authorities have declined to reimpose a strict lockdown that was lifted earlier this summer.
An overnight curfew remains in place, most restaurants are closed for dine-in customers and land crossings are officially shut.
But airports, supermarkets and take-out cafes are open, with varying degrees of social distancing or mask-wearing.
Many fear yet another spike in cases is imminent, as Shiite Muslims converge on the holy city of Karbala to commemorate the beginning of the mourning month of Muharram.
Muharram, which includes the memorial of the killing of the Prophet Muhammad’s grandson Hussein in 680 AD, is typically marked by mass funeral processions and self-flagellation.
It usually sees thousands of pilgrims cross the border from neighboring Iran, which has suffered the largest mortality figure from COVID-19 infections in the Middle East, with more than 20,200 deaths officially registered.
Iraq’s hospitals have already been worn down by decades of conflict and poor investment, with shortages in medicines, hospital beds and even protective equipment for doctors.

