Retired footballer criticized for comments on Iran’s foreign policy

DUBAI: A retired Iranian footballer has been criticized over comments he made surrounding Iran’s international policy, news channel Al-Arabiya TV reported.
Coach Mohammad Mayeli-Kohan said: “we cannot live in isolation in the world. Do we believe in the United Nations? If we do, we have to recognize its members. We cannot say this or that country must be destroyed,” during an online sports talk show.
The comments were interpreted as criticism of Iran’s stance towards Israel, which has refused to recognize the state since the Islamic Revolution in 1979. The Islamic Republic also supports various Palestinian militant groups and bans national athletes from competing with Israelis.
The sports arm of Iranian paramilitary group Basij released a statement on Thursday demanding a public apology from Mayeli-Kohan, called him “irrelevant” and accused him of “seeking attention.”
Others, including those critical of the Iranian government, have expressed support for the retired footballer. Israel’s Foreign Ministry twitter account in Persian praised him and called his comments “courageous truth-telling.”
