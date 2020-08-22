Israel shells Hamas posts in Gaza after rocket fired

You are here

An Elbit Systems Skylark I unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV or drone) of the Israeli army takes off near the border with the Gaza Strip in southern Israel on August 21, 2020, as part of monitoring operations in the area. (File/AFP)
Updated 22 August 2020
AFP

  • The rocket was intercepted by air defenses without causing any casualties or damage
  • Gaza security sources said the Saturday tank fire targeted Hamas observation posts east of Rafah and east of Khan Yunis
JERUSALEM: Israeli tanks shelled military positions of Gaza’s ruling Hamas movement early Saturday, the army and Palestinian security sources said, hours after a rocket was launched at southern Israel.
A statement from the military said the Israeli “tanks targeted Hamas military posts in the southern Gaza Strip” in response to the Friday fire.
The rocket, which set off sirens in southern Israel, was intercepted by air defenses without causing any casualties or damage.
Gaza security sources said the Saturday tank fire targeted Hamas observation posts east of Rafah and east of Khan Yunis, causing no casualties.
Israel has bombed Gaza almost daily since August 6 in retaliation for the launch of balloons fitted with fire bombs, or, less frequently, rockets.
On Thursday night, Gaza militants fired a dozen rockets at Israel, which responded with air strikes on a rocket manufacturing plant and underground infrastructure.
Israeli firefighters meanwhile continued to put out blazes on farmland and scrub set alight by incendiary balloons launched from Gaza.
An Egyptian delegation was trying to broker a return to an informal truce.
Egypt has acted to calm repeated flare-ups in recent years to prevent any repetition of the three wars Israel and Hamas have fought since 2008.
According to a source close to Hamas, the movement wants the extension of an industrial zone in the east of Gaza, and the construction of a new power line.
Hamas also wants the number of work permits in Israel issued to Gazans to be doubled to 10,000 once anti-coronavirus restrictions are lifted, the source said.

EU sees ‘new hope’ for Libya with cease-fire

Updated 22 min 23 sec ago
AFP

  • EU diplomatic chief Josep Borrell described it as a “constructive first step forward”
  • The surprise development on Friday followed multiple visits by top foreign diplomats to Libya in recent weeks
BRUSSELS: The European Union said Saturday it saw “new hope” for Libya after the country’s rival administrations declared a cease-fire and said they would hold nationwide elections.
The surprise development on Friday followed multiple visits by top foreign diplomats to Libya in recent weeks, and came after a series of agreements and pledges that, however, have failed to be implemented.
EU diplomatic chief Josep Borrell described it as a “constructive first step forward.”
The announcement “demonstrates the determination of the Libyan leaders to overcome the current stalemate and creates a new hope for a common ground toward a peaceful political solution to the longstanding Libyan crisis and the termination of all foreign interference throughout the country,” he said.
He urged “concrete actions” to enable a permanent cease-fire and a relaunch of the political process, requiring “the departure of all foreign fighters and mercenaries present in Libya” as well as the resumption of peace negotiations “in the framework of the UN-led Berlin process.”
Borrell also called on all Libyan parties to implementat economic reform “with a view to agreeing on a fair and transparent distribution mechanism for oil revenues and to enhancing the governance of Libyan economic and financial institutions.”
Libya has been torn by violence since the 2011 toppling and killing of longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi in a NATO-backed uprising.

