You are here

  • Home
  • EU sees ‘new hope’ for Libya with cease-fire

EU sees ‘new hope’ for Libya with cease-fire

The surprise development on Friday followed multiple visits by top foreign diplomats to Libya in recent weeks. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vazvc

Updated 22 August 2020
AFP

EU sees ‘new hope’ for Libya with cease-fire

  • EU diplomatic chief Josep Borrell described it as a “constructive first step forward”
  • The surprise development on Friday followed multiple visits by top foreign diplomats to Libya in recent weeks
Updated 22 August 2020
AFP

BRUSSELS: The European Union said Saturday it saw “new hope” for Libya after the country’s rival administrations declared a cease-fire and said they would hold nationwide elections.
The surprise development on Friday followed multiple visits by top foreign diplomats to Libya in recent weeks, and came after a series of agreements and pledges that, however, have failed to be implemented.
EU diplomatic chief Josep Borrell described it as a “constructive first step forward.”
The announcement “demonstrates the determination of the Libyan leaders to overcome the current stalemate and creates a new hope for a common ground toward a peaceful political solution to the longstanding Libyan crisis and the termination of all foreign interference throughout the country,” he said.
He urged “concrete actions” to enable a permanent cease-fire and a relaunch of the political process, requiring “the departure of all foreign fighters and mercenaries present in Libya” as well as the resumption of peace negotiations “in the framework of the UN-led Berlin process.”
Borrell also called on all Libyan parties to implementat economic reform “with a view to agreeing on a fair and transparent distribution mechanism for oil revenues and to enhancing the governance of Libyan economic and financial institutions.”
Libya has been torn by violence since the 2011 toppling and killing of longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi in a NATO-backed uprising.

Topics: European Union Libya

Related

Update
Middle-East
Peace hopes as Libyan rivals declare cease-fire
Update
Middle-East
UN: 45 migrants killed when boat capsizes off coast of Libya

Egypt’s Coptic Christians celebrate Assumption of Mary amid pandemic

Updated 7 min 21 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt’s Coptic Christians celebrate Assumption of Mary amid pandemic

  • The celebrations followed a 15-day fast that started on Aug. 7. Security services increased their presence outside churches
Updated 7 min 21 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Coptic Christians in Egypt celebrated the Assumption of Mary on Saturday, amid health and security measures to control the spread of coronavirus.

The celebrations followed a 15-day fast that started on Aug. 7. Security services increased their presence outside churches and side streets were closed to prevent overcrowding and congestion.

Among the monasteries that opened their doors to visitors during the fasting period were the Dronka Monastery in Assiut and the Historical Church of the Virgin Mary in Mostorod.

The churches took health and safety measures, such as having visitors wear masks. But, despite the pandemic and preventative steps recommended to contain the spread of the virus, the monasteries welcomed a large number of visitors who failed to maintain social distancing.

While the pandemic meant that churches witnessed a spiritual revival online, there was still an event at the Monastery of Darnaka Mountain in Asyut. Thousands took part in it without following anti-coronavirus measures, coming into close contact with each other and not wearing masks. 

A zaffa (procession), deacons, priests and monks came out of the church during the ceremony that was led by Anba Yu'annis, bishop of Assiut. They went out from the ancient church bearing images of the Virgin Mary and crosses.

“This gathering with such a large number of people can possibly lead to a health disaster,” said journalist Muhammad Mustafa Shardi, adding that the disease could be transmitted to large numbers of participants.

Pastor Paul Halim, a spokesman for the Coptic Orthodox Church, said that it had been agreed within the church to change the nature of the celebrations this year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The churches are largely avoiding occasions that include gatherings of worshippers.

Halim added that precautionary measures would be tightened up inside churches as they would only admit a certain number of worshippers. There would be one worshipper per pew and those not wearing a facemask would be stopped from entering. 

Anba Baiman, bishop of Naqada and Qus Qena and rapporteur of the Public Relations Committee of the Holy Synod of the Church, explained that the second wave of coronavirus had started because of gatherings during celebrations between families and in public without the necessary precautions being taken. 

He called upon all church members to take precautions during the celebrations in order to preserve public health.

Topics: Egyptian Coptic Christians Coronavirus

Related

Middle-East
Egypt to soon allow worshipers at Friday prayers
Sport
Pyramids see success in chase of Egyptian international Sobhi

Latest updates

Senior UK scientist: Coronavirus ‘will be with us forever’
Egypt’s Coptic Christians celebrate Assumption of Mary amid pandemic
Ohoud bint Abdullah Al-Faris, general supervisor at the Saudi Ministry of Education
Australian mining giant eyes Afghan mineral wealth
WHO says children aged 12 and over should wear masks like adults

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.