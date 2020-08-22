British music teacher to walk London Underground route to raise money for Beirut

Syrian filmmaker recalls ‘terrifying’ journey to UK in projection on Dover cliffs

LONDON: Syrian refugee filmmaker Hassan Akkad recalled his “terrifying” journey across the English Channel and into the UK in a video projected on the White Cliffs of Dover on Friday, in an effort to raise compassionate awareness for migrants being smuggled into the country.

“Hello everyone. Apologies for taking over the cliff, but I have a few words that I would love to share with you,” the filmmaker and NHS worker said.

“My name is Hassan, and five years ago I was on the other side of this Channel trying to cross here. These cliffs were actually visible from our makeshift camp, and they represented hope.”

The video, which was organized by activist group Led By Donkeys and which went viral across Twitter and Facebook, comes at the same time that a 28-year-old Sudanese asylum seeker in Calais drowned while attempting to cross the Channel.

“Crossing the sea in a rubber dinghy is terrifying and devastating,” Akkad said.

“Devastating because it makes you feel so helpless and insignificant. And I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy.”

A message from the White Cliffs of Dover. Sound on. pic.twitter.com/TfXSbVlCqX — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) August 21, 2020

Akkad continued by stating that the UK was not facing a “migrant crisis,” despite a local news agency reporting that nearly 5,000 migrants have successfully made their way across the border.

Last Thursday, the UK was criticized by French National Assembly member Pierre-Henri Dumont, who said its refusal to allow asylum claims to be made outside the country had led to the tragedy.

He tweeted: “How many more tragedies does it need for the British to find an ounce of humanity?

“The inability to claim asylum in Britain without being physically present in the country causes these tragedies,” he added.

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel said the incident was an “upsetting and tragic loss of a young life,” and a “brutal reminder” of the problem of people smuggling.

Akkad also warned that ministers were using the refugee plight as a distraction.

“I will say it again — they are using us to distract you from how badly they have managed during this pandemic.”

“The past few months have proved that the people who made Britain their home didn’t hesitate to roll up their sleeves and keep this country running during the worst public health crisis in modern history,” he added.