You are here

  • Home
  • British music teacher to walk London Underground route to raise money for Beirut

British music teacher to walk London Underground route to raise money for Beirut

1 / 2
A music teacher is walking the entire length of the London Underground route to raise money for victims of the Beirut explosion. (Photo: Harry Sargeant)
2 / 2
A music teacher is walking the entire length of the London Underground route to raise money for victims of the Beirut explosion. (Photo: Harry Sargeant)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8zf7f

Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

British music teacher to walk London Underground route to raise money for Beirut

  • Sargeant has been taking a selfie at each underground station he passes on his walks
  • Funds raised by his walk will be donated to the British Red Cross, which is working with the Lebanese Red Cross to respond to the crisis
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A British music teacher is walking the entire length of the London Underground route to raise money for victims of the Beirut explosion.
Harry Sargeant, 24, was horrified to see footage of the massive blast and decided to raise funds for the people of Beirut, the Evening Standard reported on Saturday.
The massive explosion at the Port of Beirut killed 181 people, wounded thousands and left hundreds of thousands homeless.
A new two-week lockdown in Lebanon that started on Friday morning to stem a string of record daily infection rates is adding further strain to the country’s ravaged economy.
“It was really shocking to see all the people who were injured, those whose homes were destroyed and now have nowhere to live,” Sargeant told the Evening Standard. “After seeing what happened I knew I wanted to do something to help.”
Funds raised by his walk will be donated to the British Red Cross, which is working with the Lebanese Red Cross to respond to the crisis.
Sargeant, who lives in southwest London, has been taking a selfie at each underground station he passes on his walks to prove that he has completed the full route, the newspaper reported.
It took the music teacher five and a half hours to complete walking the routes of the Circle and Victoria lines in the unusually hot weather experienced by London this month.
The UK witnessed its longest stretch of temperatures exceeding 34C this month since records began in the 1960s.
“Heat is definitely a challenge and navigating the routes. I’ve had some really nice people help me when I got lost,” said Sargeant, who will livestream his final walk, which will be the Waterloo & City line.
“Everyone has been very kind and it’s been wonderful to see friends of friends share the fundraiser.”

Topics: London Beirut explosion

Related

Special
Middle-East
Beirut firefighters leave a legacy of courage and commitment
Lifestyle
Christie’s launches charity auction to support Beirut art scene

Syrian filmmaker recalls ‘terrifying’ journey to UK in projection on Dover cliffs

Updated 22 August 2020
Arab News

Syrian filmmaker recalls ‘terrifying’ journey to UK in projection on Dover cliffs

  • “My name is Hassan, and five years ago I was on the other side of this Channel trying to cross here. These cliffs were actually visible from our makeshift camp, and they represented hope,” Akkad said
  • The video, which was organized by activist group Led By Donkeys, went viral across Twitter and Facebook
Updated 22 August 2020
Arab News

LONDON: Syrian refugee filmmaker Hassan Akkad recalled his “terrifying” journey across the English Channel and into the UK in a video projected on the White Cliffs of Dover on Friday, in an effort to raise compassionate awareness for migrants being smuggled into the country.

“Hello everyone. Apologies for taking over the cliff, but I have a few words that I would love to share with you,” the filmmaker and NHS worker said.

“My name is Hassan, and five years ago I was on the other side of this Channel trying to cross here. These cliffs were actually visible from our makeshift camp, and they represented hope.”

The video, which was organized by activist group Led By Donkeys and which went viral across Twitter and Facebook, comes at the same time that a 28-year-old Sudanese asylum seeker in Calais drowned while attempting to cross the Channel.

“Crossing the sea in a rubber dinghy is terrifying and devastating,” Akkad said.

“Devastating because it makes you feel so helpless and insignificant. And I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy.”

Akkad continued by stating that the UK was not facing a “migrant crisis,” despite a local news agency reporting that nearly 5,000 migrants have successfully made their way across the border.

Last Thursday, the UK was criticized by French National Assembly member Pierre-Henri Dumont, who said its refusal to allow asylum claims to be made outside the country had led to the tragedy.

He tweeted: “How many more tragedies does it need for the British to find an ounce of humanity?

“The inability to claim asylum in Britain without being physically present in the country causes these tragedies,” he added.

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel said the incident was an “upsetting and tragic loss of a young life,” and a “brutal reminder” of the problem of people smuggling.

Akkad also warned that ministers were using the refugee plight as a distraction.

“I will say it again — they are using us to distract you from how badly they have managed during this pandemic.”

“The past few months have proved that the people who made Britain their home didn’t hesitate to roll up their sleeves and keep this country running during the worst public health crisis in modern history,” he added.

Topics: Syria Hassan Akkad Britain UK migrants France dover white cliffs

Related

Art & Culture
Why the Syrian filmmaker risked his life for his Oscar-nominated documentary ‘Of Fathers and Sons’
World
Drowned Sudanese migrant found on Calais beach had asylum claim refused in France

Latest updates

Ex-Facebook tech guru reveals Tehran’s attempts to force him to spy
Saudi Arabia finance ministry announces closure of August issuance of sukuk program
British music teacher to walk London Underground route to raise money for Beirut
EU sees ‘new hope’ for Libya with cease-fire
Iraqi coronavirus cases top 200,000, say health ministry

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.