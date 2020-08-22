You are here

Saudi Arabia delivers equipment to 8 Lebanese hospitals

Saudi Arabia launched a special aid program through KSRelief to help Lebanon cope with the situation. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia launched a special aid program through KSRelief to help Lebanon cope with the situation. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia launched a special aid program through KSRelief to help Lebanon cope with the situation. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia launched a special aid program through KSRelief to help Lebanon cope with the situation. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia delivers equipment to 8 Lebanese hospitals

  • The center is providing training to hospital staff to use the equipment
BEIRUT: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief), in cooperation with the High Relief Commission in Lebanon, delivered medicines and other supplies to eight Lebanese hospitals on Saturday.
The medical aid included ventilators, burn treatment equipment and other monitoring devices.  Following the Beirut port explosion, Saudi Arabia launched a special aid program through KSRelief to help Lebanon cope with the situation. The center is also distributing relief goods among the victims of the explosion.
The center is working on several humanitarian projects across the world to help people suffering from hunger, lack of health facilities, and wars.
In Yemen, the center completed the installation of ventilators in a health facility in Hadramout to help the governorate effectively fight the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. The center is also providing training to hospital staff to use the equipment. On Friday, KSRelief sent a convoy of 54 relief trucks carrying more than 531 tons of shelter materials, medical supplies, and dates to Yemen. 

Saudi public sector staff returns on Aug. 30 amid necessary health precautions

Decision has been taken based on health indicators and data. (AFP)
Saudi public sector staff returns on Aug. 30 amid necessary health precautions

  • The fingerprint login system will remain suspended until further notice
JEDDAH: Saudi public sector employees will return to their workplaces on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, following an announcement by the Kingdom’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.
The ministry said it based its decision on health indicators and data in the cities and governorates of the Kingdom.
Employees have been working remotely as part of efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus amid the global pandemic.
The ministry said employees will be required to continue with health precautions and follow preventive protocols in the workplace.
However, the head of the government entity or its delegate will be able to approve remote work for a number of the entity’s employees if the number working remotely does not exceed 25 percent of the entity’s workforce.

• Those most at risk of infection, according to the classification of the National Center for Disease Prevention and Control, will still be able to work from home.

• Biometric login systems will remain suspended until further notice

 Those most at risk of infection, according to the classification of the National Center for Disease Prevention and Control, will still be able to work from home.
These include people over the age of 65, and those with chronic lung disease or severe asthma, chronic heart disease, inherited immunodeficiency, acquired immune deficiency, or obesity.
The fingerprint login system will remain suspended until further notice and employees will continue performing their duties according to the approved flexible hours system.

 

