Saudi Arabia delivers equipment to 8 Lebanese hospitals

Saudi public sector staff returns on Aug. 30 amid necessary health precautions

JEDDAH: Saudi public sector employees will return to their workplaces on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, following an announcement by the Kingdom’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.

The ministry said it based its decision on health indicators and data in the cities and governorates of the Kingdom.

Employees have been working remotely as part of efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus amid the global pandemic.

The ministry said employees will be required to continue with health precautions and follow preventive protocols in the workplace.

However, the head of the government entity or its delegate will be able to approve remote work for a number of the entity’s employees if the number working remotely does not exceed 25 percent of the entity’s workforce.

Those most at risk of infection, according to the classification of the National Center for Disease Prevention and Control, will still be able to work from home.

These include people over the age of 65, and those with chronic lung disease or severe asthma, chronic heart disease, inherited immunodeficiency, acquired immune deficiency, or obesity.

The fingerprint login system will remain suspended until further notice and employees will continue performing their duties according to the approved flexible hours system.