Saudi Arabia delivers equipment to 8 Lebanese hospitals

BEIRUT: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief), in cooperation with the High Relief Commission in Lebanon, delivered medicines and other supplies to eight Lebanese hospitals on Saturday.
The medical aid included ventilators, burn treatment equipment and other monitoring devices. Following the Beirut port explosion, Saudi Arabia launched a special aid program through KSRelief to help Lebanon cope with the situation. The center is also distributing relief goods among the victims of the explosion.
The center is working on several humanitarian projects across the world to help people suffering from hunger, lack of health facilities, and wars.
In Yemen, the center completed the installation of ventilators in a health facility in Hadramout to help the governorate effectively fight the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. The center is also providing training to hospital staff to use the equipment. On Friday, KSRelief sent a convoy of 54 relief trucks carrying more than 531 tons of shelter materials, medical supplies, and dates to Yemen.
