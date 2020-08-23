Steps underway to organize camel races in KSA

You are here

A man looks at the Saudi-claimed tallest camel in the world during the annual King Abdulaziz Camel Festival in Rumah, some 160 kilometres east of Riyadh, on January 19, 2018. (AFP)
RIYADH: Authorities in the Kingdom are taking measures to organize several camel racing tournaments across the country.
The Saudi Camel Racing Federation will soon announce the schedule for the 2020 and 2021 seasons, which include three championships: The Ministry of Sport’s Cup, the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee Cup, and the Saudi Camel Racing Federation Cup.
Saudi Arabia in recent years has witnessed huge changes in entertainment, tourism, and sports.
Camel racing dates to the pre-Islamic era, and the tradition of producing the strongest, fastest, and most beautiful camels continues today.
A healthy racing camel can run up to 40 km in one hour and requires little water, so while camels run at a slightly slower speed than horses, their endurance is second to none.
These pampered contestants are fed a special diet of mostly dates, milk, honey, dry grass, and corn.
The Saudi government has regularly launched initiatives since 1974 to introduce these races to the international community.

 

Saudi public sector staff returns on Aug. 30 amid necessary health precautions

Decision has been taken based on health indicators and data. (AFP)
Updated 23 August 2020
Deema Al Khudair

  • The fingerprint login system will remain suspended until further notice
JEDDAH: Saudi public sector employees will return to their workplaces on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, following an announcement by the Kingdom’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.
The ministry said it based its decision on health indicators and data in the cities and governorates of the Kingdom.
Employees have been working remotely as part of efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus amid the global pandemic.
The ministry said employees will be required to continue with health precautions and follow preventive protocols in the workplace.
However, the head of the government entity or its delegate will be able to approve remote work for a number of the entity’s employees if the number working remotely does not exceed 25 percent of the entity’s workforce.

• Those most at risk of infection, according to the classification of the National Center for Disease Prevention and Control, will still be able to work from home.

 Those most at risk of infection, according to the classification of the National Center for Disease Prevention and Control, will still be able to work from home.
These include people over the age of 65, and those with chronic lung disease or severe asthma, chronic heart disease, inherited immunodeficiency, acquired immune deficiency, or obesity.
The fingerprint login system will remain suspended until further notice and employees will continue performing their duties according to the approved flexible hours system.

 

