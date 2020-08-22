You are here

  Saudi teams ready for taekwondo championship

Saudi teams ready for taekwondo championship

Updated 23 August 2020
  • About 60,000 Saudi youngsters have been learning and practicing taekwondo, a traditional Korean martial art
RIYADH: The Saudi Taekwondo Federation’s teams committee has announced the completion of final preparations to compete in the first virtual Arab Poomsae Championship event.
Hosted by the Arab Taekwondo Federation and organized by the Royal Moroccan Taekwondo University the competition will take place between Aug. 25 and Sept. 6.
National coaches, Zuhair Abu Al-Raha and Jihad Al-Baharna, will oversee the male team while Moroccan coach Fatima Hamo will supervise the female team.
Meanwhile, 10 trainers have become first-level taekwondo tutors after passing an international course remotely organized by the World Taekwondo Federation and hosted by the Kuwaiti Taekwondo Federation.
Chairman of the board of directors of the Saudi Taekwondo Federation, Brig. Gen. Shaddad bin Tala Al-Amri, congratulated the trainers on their success in honing their technical and training skills.
About 60,000 Saudi youngsters have been learning and practicing taekwondo, a traditional Korean martial art.

 

 

Bodies of two drowning victims recovered from Taif dam

Updated 32 min 22 sec ago
Bodies of two drowning victims recovered from Taif dam

TAIF: Saudi search and rescue teams have recovered the bodies of two people who drowned in Taif's Wadi Saab dam, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Sunday.

Divers found and pulled out the bodies from a deep portion of the dam, SPA said, quoting Col. Muhammad bin Othman Al-Qarni, media spokesperson for the Civil Defense Directorate in Makkah region.

A report by saudi24news.com said “clothes on the edge of the dam” led responders teams into narrowing their search for the drowning victims.

Teams from the Red Crescent, police and security patrols also participated in the search and recovery operation, the report said.

The historic Wadi Saab” dam, located southwest of Taif, is one of several dams in the mountain resort city in western Saudi Arabia.
 

