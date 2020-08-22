Saudi teams ready for taekwondo championship

RIYADH: The Saudi Taekwondo Federation’s teams committee has announced the completion of final preparations to compete in the first virtual Arab Poomsae Championship event.
Hosted by the Arab Taekwondo Federation and organized by the Royal Moroccan Taekwondo University the competition will take place between Aug. 25 and Sept. 6.
National coaches, Zuhair Abu Al-Raha and Jihad Al-Baharna, will oversee the male team while Moroccan coach Fatima Hamo will supervise the female team.
Meanwhile, 10 trainers have become first-level taekwondo tutors after passing an international course remotely organized by the World Taekwondo Federation and hosted by the Kuwaiti Taekwondo Federation.
Chairman of the board of directors of the Saudi Taekwondo Federation, Brig. Gen. Shaddad bin Tala Al-Amri, congratulated the trainers on their success in honing their technical and training skills.
About 60,000 Saudi youngsters have been learning and practicing taekwondo, a traditional Korean martial art.