Bodies of two drowning victims recovered from Taif dam

Rescuers from the Saudi Civil Defense Directorate are seen on an inflatable rubber boat in Taif's Wadi Saab dam on Saturday night. (SPA)
TAIF: Saudi search and rescue teams have recovered the bodies of two people who drowned in Taif's Wadi Saab dam, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Sunday.

Divers found and pulled out the bodies from a deep portion of the dam, SPA said, quoting Col. Muhammad bin Othman Al-Qarni, media spokesperson for the Civil Defense Directorate in Makkah region.

A report by saudi24news.com said “clothes on the edge of the dam” led responders teams into narrowing their search for the drowning victims.

Teams from the Red Crescent, police and security patrols also participated in the search and recovery operation, the report said.

The historic Wadi Saab” dam, located southwest of Taif, is one of several dams in the mountain resort city in western Saudi Arabia.
 

JEDDAH: Saudi public sector employees will return to their workplaces on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, following an announcement by the Kingdom’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.
The ministry said it based its decision on health indicators in the cities and governorates of the Kingdom.
Employees have been working remotely as part of efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus amid the global pandemic.
The ministry said employees would be required to follow strict rules imposed in the workplace to prevent the spread.
However, department heads will be able to approve remote work for employees if the number working remotely does not exceed 25 percent of the entity’s workforce.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Those most at risk of infection, according to the classification of the National Center for Disease Prevention and Control, will still be able to work from home.

• Biometric login systems will remain suspended until further notice

Those most at risk of infection, according to the classification of the National Center for Disease Prevention and Control, will still be able to work from home.
These include people over the age of 65, and those with chronic lung disease or severe asthma, chronic heart disease, inherited immunodeficiency, acquired immune deficiency, or obesity.
The fingerprint login system will remain suspended until further notice and employees will continue performing their duties according to the approved flexible hours system.

 

