US House votes to block postal reforms seen as threat to mail-in ballots

US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks to reporters at her weekly press conference at the Capitol on August 22, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Gabriella Demczuk/Getty Images/AFP)
  • Trump has alarmed Democrats by repeatedly denouncing mail-in ballots as a possible source of fraud
  • But more than two-dozen House Republicans broke ranks to join Democrats in approving the bill,
WASHINGTON: The Democratic-led US House of Representatives voted on Saturday to provide the cash-strapped Postal Service with $25 billion and block policy changes that have stirred concerns about mail-in balloting ahead of the Nov. 3 election.
The 257-150 vote sent the legislation dubbed the “Delivering for America Act” on to the Republican-controlled Senate. But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement that the Senate would “absolutely not pass” the stand-alone bill. The White House also strongly opposes the legislation and has said it would recommend that President Donald Trump veto the measure.
But more than two-dozen House Republicans broke ranks to join Democrats in approving the bill, during a rare Saturday session called by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the middle of the congressional August recess.
With mail-in voting expected to surge during the coronavirus pandemic, Trump has alarmed Democrats by repeatedly denouncing mail-in ballots as a possible source of fraud. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy recently suspended cost-cutting measures that have slowed deliveries in recent weeks.
Democrats, who accuse Trump of trying to discourage mail-in balloting to gain an electoral advantage over Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, cast themselves as defenders of a public that relies on the Postal Service for vital deliveries, including prescription drugs.
“The American people do not want anyone messing with the Post Office. They certainly do not want it to be politicized. They just want their mail, they want their medicines and they want their mail-in ballots delivered in a timely way. And that is exactly what our bill does,” said Democratic Representative Carolyn Maloney, who authored the legislation.
Maloney also released a Postal Service document showing an 8% slowdown in the processing of first class mail, most of it occurring after DeJoy became postmaster in June.
Republican leaders denied that the Postal Service was in any danger and criticized Democrats for moving legislation forward before DeJoy could testify at a House hearing slated for Monday.
“This is the result of a legislative process only slightly less absurd than the conspiracies, insinuations and fabrications that gave rise to the purported need for it,” said Republican Representative James Comer.
The 26 Republicans who supported the measure represented more than one in 10 House Republican members. Another 23 Republicans did not vote.
As lawmakers prepared to vote, Trump took to Twitter to accuse Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of seeking unnecessary funding for the Postal Service and trying to pull off a “Universal Mail-In Ballot Scam.”
“Vote NO to the Pelosi/Schumer money wasting HOAX which is taking place now,” the president wrote.
DeJoy told a Senate committee on Friday that the Postal Service would deliver ballots “securely and on time” in the November election but said bigger changes could come after that.
In fact, the House bill would prevent DeJoy from taking any action that would impede service until after next January or the end of the coronavirus health emergency, whichever comes later.
“Our legislation is not just about the election. It’s about — surprise, surprise, Mr. Postmaster General — the coronavirus!” Pelosi told a news conference.
Pelosi insisted that congressional action is necessary, calling DeJoy’s assurances ambiguous and unsatisfactory. “His comments are one thing. His actions will be another. And that’s why we have this legislation,” she said.
She said Trump’s attacks on mail-in voting were part of a larger effort to suppress voting that also includes his recent call for law enforcement officers to monitor voting at polling places.

Topics: Delivering for America Act” US Election 2020

PARIS: The global death toll from the new coronavirus has surpassed 800,000, according to an AFP count on Saturday, with numerous countries ramping up restrictions in an effort to battle an eruption of new cases.
Western Europe, particularly Spain, Italy Germany and France, has been hit with infection levels not seen in many months, sparking fears of a fully-fledged second wave.
And in Asia, South Korea became the latest country to announce it would boost restrictions to try to stem a new outbreak, after largely bringing the virus under control.
Across the world, the number of deaths has doubled to just over 800,000 since June 6, with 100,000 fatalities in the last 17 days alone, while more than 23 million cases have been reported.
Latin America is the region the most affected, while more than half the global fatalities have been reported in the hardest-hit United States, Brazil, Mexico and India.
The surging numbers come after the UN health agency said Friday that the world should be able to rein in the pandemic in less than two years.
World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus sought to draw favorable comparisons with the flu pandemic of 1918 which cost the lives of as many as 50 million people.
“We have a disadvantage of globalization, closeness, connectedness, but an advantage of better technology, so we hope to finish this pandemic before less than two years,” he said.
“(By) utilizing the available tools to the maximum and hoping that we can have additional tools like vaccines, I think we can finish it in a shorter time than the 1918 flu.”
The WHO also recommended children over 12 years old now wear masks in the same situations as adults as the use of face coverings helps stop the virus spread.
With no usable vaccine yet available, the most prominent tool governments have at their disposal is to confine their populations or enforce social distancing.
South Korea announced ramped up restrictions on Saturday, after 332 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours — the highest daily figure since early March.
“We are at a very precarious stage where we could see the beginning of a nationwide second wave,” Health Minister Park Neung-hoo said at a press briefing.
The expanded measures include restrictions on gatherings and activities including professional sports, which will be played behind closed doors again, while beaches nationwide will close.
Italy — once the European epicenter of the virus — said Saturday it had registered more than 1,000 new infections in the past 24 hours, the highest level since the end of a punishing lockdown in May.
The story is similar across Spain, Germany and France.
The Rome region also said it had recorded a record number of cases in the past 24 hours, a rise health officials blamed on people returning from holiday.
Most of those infected are young people who are not showing symptoms, the Italian capital’s health official Alessio D’Amato said, warning them to stay at home.
“Don’t feel invincible,” he urged them.
In Germany, a university launched a series of pop concerts under coronavirus conditions, hoping the mass experiment with 2,000 people can determine whether large events can safely resume.
Elsewhere, Lebanon launched two weeks of measures on Friday including nighttime curfews, as the country is still dealing with the fallout from a huge explosion in Beirut that killed scores of people.
“What now? On top of this disaster, a coronavirus catastrophe?” said 55-year-old Roxane Moukarzel.
Officials fear Lebanon’s fragile health system would struggle to cope with a further spike in COVID-19 cases, especially after some hospitals near the port were damaged in the explosion.
The Americas have borne the brunt of the virus in health terms, accounting for more than half of the world’s fatalities.
“We lead the world in deaths,” Joe Biden said Thursday while accepting the nomination to be the Democratic party’s candidate in the US presidential election. The country has seen 176,332 deaths out of 5.7 million infections.
He said he would implement a national plan to fight the pandemic on his first day in office if elected in November.
New daily US cases have been trending down for weeks — but experts are unsure if Americans will have the discipline to bring the epidemic under control.
Latin American countries are counting the wider costs of the pandemic — the region is not only suffering the most deaths, but also an expansion of criminal activity and rising poverty.
Without an effective political reaction, “at a regional level we can talk about a regression of up to 10 years in the levels of multidimensional poverty,” Luis Felipe Lopez-Calva of the UN Development Programme told AFP.
But the WHO said the pandemic appeared to be stabilizing in Brazil, and any reversal of its rampant spread in the vast country would be “a success for the world.”

