Thunder beat Rockets in OT, cut series deficit to 2-1

Chris Paul of the Oklahoma City Thunder attempts a hook shot during Game Three of their playoff series with the Houston Rockets on August 22, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images/AFP)
  • Pacers on the brink of elimination
  • Lakers, Bucks also lead 2-1 after impressive wins
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Florida: Dennis Schroder scored 29 points, Chris Paul added 26 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder dominated in overtime to beat the Houston Rockets 119-107 on Saturday night and cut their deficit in the Western Conference series to 2-1.
James Harden scored 38 points for Houston, but fouled out 53 seconds into overtime — the first time he’s fouled out this season.
The Thunder scored the first 12 points of overtime, powered by two 3-pointers from Paul, to take a 116-104 lead.
Houston missed its first seven shots of overtime before Danuel House made a 3-pointer with less than a minute left. By then it was too late.
Game 4 of the best-of-seven series is Monday.
The Thunder had a balanced scoring attack, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander adding 23 points and Danilo Gallinari had 20. Jeff Green had 22 points for the Rockets. They have played the entire series without Russell Westbrook, who is out with a strained right quadriceps.

LAKERS 116, TRAIL BLAZERS 108
LeBron James had 38 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists, Anthony Davis scored 12 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter, and Los Angeles beat Portland for a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference first-round series.
The Lakers shut down the high-scoring Blazers for the second straight game after the No. 1 seed was knocked off in Game 1. This was Portland’s highest-scoring performance in the series and it wasn’t close to good enough.
Damian Lillard scored 34 points despite a dislocated left index finger and CJ McCollum added 28 for the Trail Blazers. They will try to even the series in Game 4 on Monday.
Portland was down only three with about 9 1/2 minutes left. But Davis then re-entered and started scoring from everywhere, turning lob passes into dunks or stepping outside for jumpers.

BUCKS 121, MAGIC 107
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 35 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists and Milwaukee beat Orlando for a 2-1 lead in the Eastern Conference playoff series.
Antetokounmpo was 12 of 14 from the field and the top-seeded Bucks shot 56.1% from the floor. Khris Middleton had 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists.
Game 4 of the best-of-seven series is Monday.
D.J. Augustin scored 24 points for Orlando. Nikola Vucevic and Terrence Ross added 20 points each.
Orlando forward James Ennis and Milwaukee forward Marvin Williams were both in the second quarter after exchanging shoves.

HEAT 124, PACERS 115
Jimmy Butler scored 27 points and Miami held off Indians’ comeback attempt to take a 3-0 lead in the Eastern Conference playoff series.
Goran Dragic added 24 points, Bam Adebayo had 22 points and 11 rebounds, and Tyler Herro scored 20 points for the Heat. They can sweep the series Monday.
Malcolm Brogdon set career playoff highs with 34 points and 14 assists for the Pacers. T.J. Warren scored 23 points, and Victor Oladipo added 20.

Extra security in Paris as PSG face Bayern Munich

Updated 23 August 2020
Reuters
AFP

Extra security in Paris as PSG face Bayern Munich

  • Either Paris Saint-Germain will pick up the European Cup for the first time or Bayern Munich will become six-time winners of the continent’s premier competition
Updated 23 August 2020
Reuters AFP

PARIS: Paris’ Champs Elysee avenue will be pedestrianized on Sunday evening and wearing face masks will be compulsory, officials said on the eve of Paris St. Germain (PSG) taking on Bayern Munich in soccer’s Champions League final.

Several thousand people flocked to the famed avenue on Tuesday night to celebrate the Ligue 1 champions reaching the final of Europe’s premier club tournament for the first time after they beat RB Leipzig.

Few wore protective face gear despite a spike in coronavirus infections in France, while bars were also packed as people watched the game, sparking concern over social distancing. 

Police will be deployed to the Champs Elysee and the area around PSG’s Parc des Princes stadium on Sunday night, when PSG meet German champions Bayern in Lisbon, France’s Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.

“I’m calling on everyone to act responsibly to ensure (the event) can be an expression of joy and not a source of problems for Parisians,” Darmanin said.

Some PSG players also urged fans to take care.

“It’s a unique and important moment; I hope you too will respect protective measures,” defender Thiago Silva said on a video distributed by the club on Twitter.

Bayern Munich can complete only the second treble in their proud history by beating PSG in Sunday’s final to underline their status as Germany’s super club.

Bayern have cruised to the Lisbon final, scoring 42 goals in their Champions League matches.

In all competitions, they are on a 20-game winning streak stretching back to early February.

“FC Bayern is a global football club that has an obligation to play at the top internationally. That is our focus,” said Bayern board member Oliver Kahn. Since the turn of the century, 

Bayern have made the knock-out stages of the Champions League 19 times, reaching five finals and winning two of them, in 2001 and 2013.

In that time, they have won the Bundesliga 15 times.

Bayern last failed to win the German league in 2011/12, when Jurgen Klopp led Dortmund to the second of back-to-back titles.

They responded in 2012/13 with the first treble in club history — Bundesliga, German Cup and Champions League titles — which they can repeat Sunday.

Topics: Paris Saint-Germain Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League

