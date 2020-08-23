You are here

Indonesian police to investigate huge blaze at attorney general’s office

Firefighters douse a fire at the Attorney General's office in Jakarta on August 22, 2020. (AFP)
  • Images from the scene showed flames engulfing multiple floors of the six-story building in south Jakarta after 7.00 p.m. on Saturday
JAKARTA: Indonesian police will investigate a massive blaze that ravaged the attorney general’s office building in Jakarta on Saturday night, the capital city’s police spokesman Yusri Yunus said.
Images from the scene showed flames engulfing multiple floors of the six-story building in south Jakarta after 7.00 p.m. on Saturday, with the Jakarta fire department dispatching 65 fire engines and more than 200 firefighters to extinguish the blaze.
“The fire is still cooling down. When that is finished the national police forensic laboratory will begin their investigation,” Yunus told Reuters on Sunday.
Indonesian authorities said that no one was injured in the blaze. The incident sparked concern among Indonesian social media users, with some speculating the fire may have been linked to high-profile investigations that were underway.
Hari Setiyono, spokesman for the attorney general’s office (AGO), declined to speculate on the cause of the fire, saying the AGO’s case files were safe as they were stored in a separate area untouched by the fire.

  • The number of new infections remains considerably lower than those registered in Spain and France
ROME: The Italian government is not considering new lockdown to curb coronavirus infections, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said in a newspaper interview on Sunday, despite a steady rise in new cases over the past month.
Italy, one of Europe’s worst-hit countries with more than 35,000 deaths, on Saturday reported 1,071 new coronavirus infections, exceeding 1,000 cases in a day for the first time since the government eased its rigid lockdown measures in May.
“We will not have a new lockdown,” Speranza told daily newspaper La Stampa, saying the current situation cannot be compared to February and March, when the disease was spreading out of control and it was difficult to track and isolate infected people.
“I am optimistic, although prudent. Our national health service has become much stronger.”
Speranza added that Italy has doubled the number of beds in intensive care units.
The number of new infections remains considerably lower than those registered in Spain and France and daily death tolls are low.
In a separate interview with newspaper Corriere della Sera, Health Undersecretary Sandra Zampa said she was convinced Italy would not impose a nationwide lockdown but did not rule out restrictions on territories where there are spikes in infection numbers.

