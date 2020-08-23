You are here

  • Home
  • Lebanon’s Hezbollah says downed Israeli drone

Lebanon’s Hezbollah says downed Israeli drone

Hezbollah said its fighters had downed the drone near the town of Aita Al-Shaab. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cfxr4

Updated 5 sec ago
AFP

Lebanon’s Hezbollah says downed Israeli drone

  • The Israel Defense Forces said “an IDF drone fell in Lebanese territory” along the Blue Line
  • The Jewish state late last month said it had repelled an attempt by Hezbollah fighters to penetrate the border
Updated 5 sec ago
AFP

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah movement said Saturday it had downed and seized an Israeli drone that flew over the UN-demarcated Blue Line border.
The Israel Defense Forces said that “earlier today, during IDF operational activity along the Blue Line, an IDF drone fell in Lebanese territory.”
“There is no risk of breach of information,” it added in a statement.
Hezbollah said its fighters had downed the drone near the town of Aita Al-Shaab.
The Jewish state, which is technically at war with Lebanon, late last month said it had repelled an attempt by Hezbollah fighters to penetrate the border.
The Shiite Muslim group Hezbollah denied any involvement in the incident, which came after an alleged Israeli missile attack hit positions of Syrian regime forces and their allies south of Damascus, killing five.
Hezbollah, whose fighters back Damascus in the nine-year-old Syrian civil war, at the time said one of its own was among the dead and it vowed to respond.
Hezbollah had in September 2019 vowed to down Israeli drones overflying Lebanon following an incident a month earlier when two drones packed with explosives targeted Hezbollah’s stronghold in south Beirut.
Lebanon and Israel are still technically at war, and the United Nations force, UNIFIL, patrols the border between the two.
Set up in 1978, UNIFIL was beefed up after a month-long devastating war in 2006 between Israel and Lebanon’s Iran-backed Shiite militia Hezbollah.
The 10,500-strong force, in coordination with the Lebanese army, is tasked with monitoring a cease-fire and Israeli pullout from a demilitarised zone on the border.
Israel accuses Hezbollah of stockpiling weapons at the border to prepare for a new war.

Topics: Israel Hezbollah Lebanon

Related

Middle-East
Israeli demonstrators stage anti-Netanyahu protest
Middle-East
Israel shells Hamas posts in Gaza after rocket fired

Iran retrieves data, cockpit talk from downed Ukraine plane in 19 seconds after first missile strike

Updated 25 min 39 sec ago
AP

Iran retrieves data, cockpit talk from downed Ukraine plane in 19 seconds after first missile strike

  • Ukrainian passenger plane’s black boxes have only 19 seconds of conversation following the first explosion
  • The shootdown happened the same night Iran launched a ballistic missile attack targeting US soldiers in Iraq
Updated 25 min 39 sec ago
AP

TEHRAN, Iran: Iran has retrieved some data, including a portion of cockpit conversations, from the Ukrainian jetliner accidentally downed by the Revolutionary Guard forces in January, killing all 176 people on board, an Iranian official said Sunday.
That’s according to a report on the website of Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization, which described the official’s remarks as part of the final report that Tehran plans to issue on the shootdown of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752.
The development comes months after the Jan. 8 crash near Tehran. Iranian authorities had initially denied responsibility, only changing course days later after Western nations presented extensive evidence that Iran had shot down the plane.
The shootdown happened the same night Iran launched a ballistic missile attack targeting US soldiers in Iraq, its response to the American drone strike that killed Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad on Jan. 3.
The head of Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization, Capt. Touraj Dehghani Zangeneh, said on Sunday that the Ukrainian passenger plane’s black boxes have only 19 seconds of conversation following the first explosion, though the second missile reached the plane 25 seconds later. The report quoting him did not elaborate.
He said the first missile explosion sent shrapnel into the plane, likely disrupting the plane’s recorders.
Representatives from the US, Ukraine, France, Canada, Britain and Sweden — countries whose citizens were killed in the crash — were present during the process to gather data from the recorders.
Last month, an initial report from the Iranian investigation said that a misaligned missile battery, miscommunication between troops and their commanders and a decision to fire without authorization all led to the fatal downing of the jetliner.
“Data recovery activity was all done with the aim of at safety and preventing similar incidents,” Zangeneh said, adding an appeal against “any political use of the process.”
He added that Iran’s airspace is now “safe and ready” for international flights.

Topics: Iran Ukraine Ukrainian Airlines flight 752

Related

Middle-East
Ukraine: Black box transcript confirms illegal interference with jet downed in Iran in Jan
Middle-East
Iran will not hand over ‘damaged’ black box of Ukraine plane

Latest updates

Lebanon’s Hezbollah says downed Israeli drone
Iran retrieves data, cockpit talk from downed Ukraine plane in 19 seconds after first missile strike
Indonesian police to investigate huge blaze at attorney general’s office
Israeli demonstrators stage anti-Netanyahu protest
Italy rules out new lockdown as coronavirus cases rise

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.