  Austrian leaders condemn attack against Jewish community in Graz

Austrian leaders condemn attack against Jewish community in Graz

Kurz said authorities would do what they could to find the perpetrator and guarantee the security of the Jewish community in the country. (File/AFP)
  • An unknown assailant attacked the Graz Jewish community’s president with a wooden club on the premises of their synagogue
  • The community is president took shelter in his car and was unhurt
Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and other senior government politicians said they were shocked over an attack on a Jewish community leader in the southern city of Graz on Saturday, and ordered tighter security at Jewish institutions around Austria.
An unknown assailant attacked the Graz Jewish community’s president, Elie Rosen, with a wooden club on the premises of their synagogue, which was twice targeted by acts of vandalism in the past week, the community said in a statement late on Saturday.
Rosen took shelter in his car and was unhurt. The attacker then fled, according to the statement.
Police in Styria, the province where Graz is located, said they are searching for the suspect.
Kurz said on Twitter he was shocked by the attack on Rosen and authorities would do what they could to find the perpetrator and guarantee the security of the Jewish community in the country.
Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said, also on Twitter, that surveillance of all Jewish institutions in Austria would be tightened in response.
According to a report published in May by the Jewish Community of Vienna and the Forum against Antisemitism, 550 anti-Semitic incidents were recorded in Austria in 2019, up 9.5% versus 2017.
Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen also condemned the attack on Twitter, saying: “Hatred toward Jews and anti-Semitism have no place in our society.”

US Secretary of State Pompeo to visit Sudan in coming days, official says

  • Pompeo is also due to visit Israel and the United Arab Emirates on Monday and Tuesday
  • The Sudanese official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, declined to give details of Pompeo’s visit
KHARTOUM: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is to visit Sudan in the coming days, a Sudanese government official said on Sunday.
Sudan has been normalizing relations with the United States since the overthrow of former leader Omar Al-Bashir in April 2019 but is still seeking removal from a list of countries the US considers as state sponsors of terrorism.
Pompeo is also due to visit Israel and the United Arab Emirates on Monday and Tuesday following an accord between the two countries this month to forge full relations.
The Sudanese official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, declined to give details of Pompeo’s visit.
Ending the terrorism listing is a top priority for Sudan’s transitional military-civilian ruling council and the government of technocrats that serves under it.
The listing dates to 1993 and makes Sudan, struggling with a deep economic crisis, technically ineligible for debt relief and financing from international lenders.
A senior government source told Reuters last week that significant progress was expected on the issue in the coming weeks.
In February, the head of Sudan’s ruling council met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but cast doubt on any rapid normalization of ties.
Sudan sacked its foreign ministry spokesman this week after he called the UAE’s decision to become the third Arab country to normalize relations with Israel “a brave and bold step.”

