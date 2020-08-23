You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistan reports fewest virus deaths since March

Pakistan reports fewest virus deaths since March

1 / 2
Tourists ride water-tricycles and boats at the Rawal Lake in Islamabad on August 19, 2020, after the government announced most of the country's remaining restrictions would be lifted following the drop in new COVID-19 coronavirus cases for several weeks. (AFP)
2 / 2
Tourists enjoy an attraction at Rawal Lake park in Islamabad on August 19, 2020, after the government announced most of the country's remaining restrictions would be lifted following the drop in new COVID-19 coronavirus cases for several weeks. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jzm7m

Updated 23 August 2020
AP

Pakistan reports fewest virus deaths since March

  • Pakistan hopes it will get the vaccine on priority from neighboring China if its clinical trials show success
  • It witnessed a sudden spike in infections and deaths in June, but confirmed cases and fatalities have gradually declined since then
Updated 23 August 2020
AP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani authorities on Sunday reported only four new COVID-19 fatalities in the past 24 hours, the fewest deaths since March.
The announcement raises hopes that Pakistan is on the right path to fully containing the coronavirus despite having a fragile health system.
The National Command and Control Center also reported 591 new cases, increasing the country’s caseload to 275,836, including 6,275 deaths.
Pakistan witnessed a sudden spike in infections and deaths in June, but confirmed cases and fatalities have gradually declined since then. The latest development comes days after Pakistan’s drug regulatory agency approved final-phase testing of a Chinese-made coronavirus vaccine.
Pakistan hopes it will get the vaccine on priority from neighboring China if its clinical trials show success.

Topics: Coronavirus Pakistan

Related

Business & Economy
Pakistan sanctions Taliban to avoid global finance blacklist

Yemeni asylum-seeker found dead in UK hotel

Updated 1 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

Yemeni asylum-seeker found dead in UK hotel

  • Cause not yet confirmed, but he was reportedly anxious at prospect of deportation
  • He leaves behind wife, 4 young daughters, oldest of whom is 10
Updated 1 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

A Yemeni who fled his country, traveled through Europe and crossed the English Channel in a dinghy has been found dead in the Manchester hotel room he was placed in by UK immigration services.

Abdullah Ahmed Abdullah Alhabib, 41, was discovered unresponsive in his hotel room on Aug. 6, having arrived in the UK in June to seek asylum. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of his death has not yet been confirmed. Alhabib had a wife and four young children who are all still in Yemen.

He traveled from Calais in France to the UK in a dinghy with 15 other asylum-seekers from Iran, Syria and Yemen. 

The group was initially detained in Yarl’s Wood immigration center, but was moved to a Manchester hotel days later.

One of the asylum-seekers who made the perilous Channel crossing with Alhabib told The Guardian newspaper: “I did not know Abdullah before we found ourselves in the dinghy together. We did not recognise the language of the smugglers. They charged us €2,000 ($2,359) or €3,000. The journey was terrifying. Every minute of it we felt we were hovering between life and death and could drown at any time.”

He said the group was relieved to arrive safely in the UK, but described conditions in the immigration detention center they were held in as “prison-like.”

Another of the group told The Guardian that Alhabib “was so anxious and stressed all the time, waiting for a knock on the door to arrest him and send him back to his country. We did not know of any physical illness he had. He took exercise and ate healthily.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “An individual tragically died in the … hotel earlier this month and all our thoughts are with their loved ones at this time.”

While it is currently unclear how Alhabib died, mental health problems and even suicides are common among asylum-seekers in the UK.

According to the Refugee Council, 61 percent of asylum-seekers experience serious mental distress.

In June, a Syrian refugee is suspected to have died by suicide in a Glasgow hotel where he was housed by the UK’s Home Office.

 

Topics: UK asylum seekers yemeni refugees

Related

World
UK deploys extra navy, air assets to stop Channel migrants
World
French politician blames UK for death of Sudanese boy who tried to cross Channel

Latest updates

East Libyan forces dismiss cease-fire push by rivals
Yemeni asylum-seeker found dead in UK hotel
Iran admits sabotage caused fire at Natanz nuclear site
US-led coalition against Daesh transfers Taji base to Iraqi forces
Explosion heard north of Beirut, triggering panic among residents

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.