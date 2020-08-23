You are here

Explosion heard north of Beirut, triggering panic among residents

Social media users shared a video purportedly showing the explosion in Baasir. (Courtesy: Twitter)
  • Heavy smoke was seen in the area, between the towns of Barja and Baasir
  • Security forces arrived immediately at the scene
CAIRO: An explosion north of Beirut on Sunday triggered panic among residents.
It was unclear what caused the blast or whether anyone was injured.
Heavy smoke was seen in the area, between the towns of Barja and Baasir, near the cemetery in Baasir al-Jadida in the Mount Lebanon region, Lebanon’s National News Agency reported.
Security forces arrived immediately at the scene and began investigating.
Lebanon remains on edge after a massive explosion in Beirut this month killed at least 180 people and wounded thousands.

Official says sabotage caused fire at Iran's Natanz nuclear site

  • Iranian officials said that the fire had caused significant damage
  • Iran's top security body in July said that the cause of the fire had been determined but would be announced later
DUBAI: A fire at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility last month was the result of sabotage, the spokesman for Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation told state TV channel Al-Alam on Sunday.
"The explosion at Natanz nuclear facility was a result of sabotage operations, security authorities will reveal in due time the reason behind the blast," said Behrouz Kamalvandi.
Iran's top security body in July said that the cause of the fire had been determined but would be announced later. Iranian officials said that the fire had caused significant damage that could slow the development of advanced uranium enrichment centrifuges.

