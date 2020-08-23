Explosion heard north of Beirut, triggering panic among residents

CAIRO: An explosion north of Beirut on Sunday triggered panic among residents.
It was unclear what caused the blast or whether anyone was injured.
Heavy smoke was seen in the area, between the towns of Barja and Baasir, near the cemetery in Baasir al-Jadida in the Mount Lebanon region, Lebanon’s National News Agency reported.
Security forces arrived immediately at the scene and began investigating.
Lebanon remains on edge after a massive explosion in Beirut this month killed at least 180 people and wounded thousands.
