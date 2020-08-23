US-led coalition against Daesh transfers Taji base to Iraqi forces

You are here

Military officials from the US and Iraq at a ceremony to hand over the base. (Operation Inherent resolve)
Reuters

  • Remaining coalition troops will depart after finalising handing over of equipment
Reuters

CAMP TAJI, Iraq: United States-led international coalition troops withdrew from Iraq's Taji military base on Sunday and handed it over to Iraqi security forces.

The base, 20 kilometers north of Baghdad, had been the site of frequent rocket attacks by Iran-backed militias targeting coalition troops in recent months.

"The movement of coalition military personnel is part of a long-range plan coordinated with the government of Iraq," the coalition said in a statement, adding that Camp Taji has historically held up to 2,000 coalition members, most of whom have departed this summer.

Remaining coalition troops will depart in the coming days after finalising the handing over of equipment to Iraqi security forces, it added.

This was the eighth transfer of a coalition portion of an Iraqi base back to Iraqi forces, it said.

The withdrawal came days after US President Donald Trump redoubled his promise to withdraw the few US troops still in the country. The United States has had about 5,000 troops stationed in the country and coalition allies a further 2,500.

Iraq's parliament had voted this year for the departure of foreign troops from Iraq and U.S. and other coalition troops have been leaving as part of a drawdown.

The vote came after a US air strike on Baghdad airport killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis.

Explosion heard north of Beirut, triggering panic among residents

Updated 15 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

  • Heavy smoke was seen in the area, between the towns of Barja and Baasir
  • Security forces arrived immediately at the scene
Arab News

CAIRO: An explosion north of Beirut on Sunday triggered panic among residents.
It was unclear what caused the blast or whether anyone was injured.
Heavy smoke was seen in the area, between the towns of Barja and Baasir, in the Mount Lebanon region, Lebanon’s National News Agency reported.
Security forces arrived immediately at the scene and began investigating.
Lebanon remains on edge after a massive explosion in Beirut this month killed at least 180 people and wounded thousands.

