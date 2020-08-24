You are here

  • Home
  • Algeria chafes against EU trade deal as deadline looms

Algeria chafes against EU trade deal as deadline looms

Demonstrators carry national flags during a 2019 protest in Algiers. The country’s hydrocarbon-dependent economy is in an extremely fragile state. (Reuters/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/m3hbh

Updated 23 sec ago
AFP

Algeria chafes against EU trade deal as deadline looms

  • IMF forecasts that economy of the North African country will shrink 5.2 percent this year
Updated 23 sec ago
AFP

ALGIERS: Days ahead of a final deadline, activation of a long-planned Algeria-EU trade deal risks unraveling as political and business leaders in the North African country warn it will undermine economic sovereignty.

The deal is meant to come into effect on Sept. 1, a decade and a half after the two sides initially agreed their Free Trade Agreement as part of a wider pact setting out economic, social, cultural and judicial cooperation.

But as the clock ticks, concern has grown in Algiers about the coronavirus-hobbled economy’s ability to cope without tariffs on steel, textiles, electronics and vehicles — protective measures originally meant to end three years ago.

For Ali Bey Nasri, chairman of Algeria’s exporters’ association, “the agreement was badly negotiated from the start.”

“When the deal was ratified in 2005, the EU had only 15 members, while now it is 27 strong and in a few years the membership will grow,” said Nasri.

A free trade zone would be a “disaster for the national economy,” he added.

In early August, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune called on Commerce Minister Kamel Rezig to reassess the European Union deal.

The head of state insisted that the deal “must be the subject of special attention, asserting our interests for balanced relations,” an official statement said.

Algeria’s hydrocarbon-dependent economy is in an extremely fragile state, as the effects of policies around the world to contain the coronavirus pandemic have hit already diminished oil and gas revenues.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecasts that Algeria’s economy will shrink 5.2 percent this year.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad pledged a thorough review of the country’s trade terms and promised to revise all economic and commercial agreements “harmful to the country.”

Djerad did not mention the EU free trade deal explicitly, but he was clearly alluding to it.

The EU is Algeria’s largest trading partner, and Algeria is the EU’s third-largest supplier of natural gas after Russia and Norway, according to the European Commission.

Algeria imported $320 billion in goods from the EU between 2005 and 2019, according to Nasri, mainly in the form of machinery, transport equipment and agricultural products.

This figure is more than 20 times the $15 billion in non-oil and gas exports Algeria sent to the EU over the same period.

Algiers has repeatedly asked to renegotiate the terms of the agreement.

It says the EU has failed to respect a part of the deal concerning the transfer of technology and the movement of people, with Algerian nationals finding it extremely difficult to obtain EU visas.

Algiers has also asked the EU to encourage European companies to invest in the country, but to little avail.

“The Algerian-EU partnership did not fulfil its promises for Algeria,” said economics professor Nadji Khaoua.

The deal is not a fair one for the country, the economist contends, and opening up its markets to foreign consumer goods will do little to create an economy less dependent on oil revenues, nor will it make it more productive.

“A pause is needed to discuss afresh fundamental issues that are hindering a fair distribution of economic benefits,” Khaoua said, adding that Algeria should renegotiate the deal with the EU.

Nasri agreed that a rebalancing of relations with the Europeans is sorely needed.

“They want to sell (to us) and we are cash-strapped,” he said.

“I am one of those who says ‘basta,’” said Nasri, using an Italian term for “enough.”

“The EU does not want Algeria to implement measures to protect our already fragile production,” he added.

Asked about the looming deadline for implementation of the trade deal, the Ministry of Commerce was vague.

An official said only that an interministerial working group had been formed and tasked with “evaluating” the agreement, without giving further details.

Topics: Algeria European Union IMF

Related

Business & Economy
Algeria turns to Islamic finance to prop up economy
Business & Economy
Algeria economy rocked by one-two punch

German finance minister sees ‘no way back’ from EU joint debt

Updated 4 min 19 sec ago
AFP

German finance minister sees ‘no way back’ from EU joint debt

  • The Recovery Fund is a real step forward for Germany and for Europe, one we won’t go back on, says Olaf Scholz, German Finance Minister
Updated 4 min 19 sec ago
AFP

BERLIN: German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said Sunday that the European Union’s recovery package financed by joint borrowing was a long-term measure rather than a short-term coronavirus crisis fix, contradicting Chancellor Angela Merkel.

“The Recovery Fund is a real step forward for Germany and for Europe, one we won’t go back on,” Scholz, who is also the center-left Social Democratic Party (SPD) candidate to succeed Merkel in 2021 elections, told the Funke newspaper group.

Steps taken under the plan, including EU nations agreeing to jointly issue debt “represent fundamental changes, perhaps the biggest changes since the introduction of the euro” single currency around the turn of the millennium, Scholz said.

“These steps forward will inevitably lead to a debate about joint resources for the EU, something that’s a condition for an improved European Union that works better,” he added.

Long and intense debates were needed before the 27 EU countries reached agreement in July on their historic €750-billion ($885 billon) recovery scheme, more than half of which will be paid out as direct grants.

For the first time, leaders gave their green light to joint debt — an idea Germany had long rejected until the COVID-19 pandemic hobbled many European economies that had already spent a decade struggling to recover from the last financial crisis.

Scholz added that the way voting works at EU level should be reformed to make reaching decisions easier.

“The EU must be able to act collectively,” he said. “For that we need to have qualified majority voting in foreign and budgetary policy, rather than enforced unanimity.”

In European Council votes, a “qualified majority” is reached with 55 percent of countries, which must include member states representing 65 percent of the bloc’s 450-million-strong population.

Topics: Germany European Union

Related

World
Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by more than 2,000
World
Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336

Latest updates

Algeria chafes against EU trade deal as deadline looms
Saudi Arabia in bid to develop Yemen sports sector
German finance minister sees ‘no way back’ from EU joint debt
A proposed roadmap to ‘hopeful competitiveness’ for Saudi products
America faces back-to-school laptop shortage

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.