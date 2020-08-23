Khalid Al-Hussan is the CEO of the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul), as well as chairman of the Securities Depository Center Company and the Securities Clearing Center Company.
He has more than 13 years of capital market knowledge and his experience includes business development, corporate planning, strategy and operations.
Before being appointed Tadawul CEO, he had executive roles that dealt with listings, cash markets, asset services and depository, strategy and market data.
Al-Hussan has championed key programs within Tadawul that covered the introduction of the Qualified Foreign Investors’ framework, the introduction of an independent custody model, Tadawul’s inclusion in main international indices and the restructuring program of financial infrastructure companies.
He has also worked in the insurance sector, managing areas of business and product development, marketing and strategy.
Al-Hussan obtained a bachelor’s degree in engineering from King Saud University and he has an MBA from the University of Colorado.
The development and expansion of Tadawul is one of the key pillars of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 reform plan to grow the economy’s financial sector.
Al-Hussan has made it clear that he sees the exchange as a place for investors to make money, and to help facilitate the flow of capital that Saudi companies need to grow and thrive.
“In stock exchanges, in developed markets or in emerging markets, our business is to compete,” he told Arab News.
Around 2,156 foreign investors are active on Tadawul. “We’re competing with regional exchanges and international exchanges, and attracting more investors to invest in Tadawul,” he said.