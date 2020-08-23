You are here

  • Al-Hussan has championed key programs within Tadawul that covered the introduction of the Qualified Foreign Investors’ framework
Khalid Al-Hussan is the CEO of the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul), as well as chairman of the Securities Depository Center Company and the Securities Clearing Center Company.
He has more than 13 years of capital market knowledge and his experience includes business development, corporate planning, strategy and operations.
Before being appointed Tadawul CEO, he had executive roles that dealt with listings, cash markets, asset services and depository, strategy and market data.
Al-Hussan has championed key programs within Tadawul that covered the introduction of the Qualified Foreign Investors’ framework, the introduction of an independent custody model, Tadawul’s inclusion in main international indices and the restructuring program of financial infrastructure companies. 
He has also worked in the insurance sector, managing areas of business and product development, marketing and strategy. 
Al-Hussan obtained a bachelor’s degree in engineering from King Saud University and he has an MBA from the University of Colorado.
The development and expansion of Tadawul is one of the key pillars of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 reform plan to grow the economy’s financial sector.
Al-Hussan has made it clear that he sees the exchange as a place for investors to make money, and to help facilitate the flow of capital that Saudi companies need to grow and thrive.
“In stock exchanges, in developed markets or in emerging markets, our business is to compete,” he told Arab News.
Around 2,156 foreign investors are active on Tadawul. “We’re competing with regional exchanges and international exchanges, and attracting more investors to invest in Tadawul,” he said.

 

Topics: Who's Who

RIYADH: Engineering jobs in the Kingdom are to be localized following a ministry decision, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The decision, from the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, will apply to all private sector establishments in the Saudi market that employ five or more engineering professionals.

The 20 percent localization measure is intended to help graduates seek job opportunities in Saudi Arabia that best suit their degrees. It also aims to help develop the private sector in order to strengthen its contribution to the national economy.

There is a ministry manual setting out the benefits, details and implementation procedures of its decision. Business owners and job seekers can view the manual on the ministry’s official website.

The minister of labor and social development, Ahmed bin Suleiman Al-Rajhi, issued the decision as part of a series of measures to localize professions in cooperation and partnership with government and supervisory agencies to enable graduates with specific qualifications to obtain decent employment opportunities in the Kingdom.

Other professions that have been localized include dentistry and pharmacy.

Topics: Saudization Saudi expats

