You are here

  • Home
  • Philippines minister accuses China of fabricating sea claims

Philippines minister accuses China of fabricating sea claims

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/z66u8

Updated 10 sec ago
AFP

Philippines minister accuses China of fabricating sea claims

  • The Philippine foreign ministry last week lodged a diplomatic protest over what it said was the “illegal confiscation” by China’s coast guard of fishing equipment near the shoal
  • China seized Scarborough from the Philippines in 2012 following a tense standoff
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP

MANILA: China’s “nine-dash line” used to claim most of the South China Sea is a fabrication, the Philippine defense minister said, as he accused Beijing of illegally occupying Filipino maritime territory.
The remarks late Sunday come amid a fresh row between Manila and Beijing over the disputed Scarborough shoal, which has long been a flashpoint between the two countries.
The Philippine foreign ministry last week lodged a diplomatic protest over what it said was the “illegal confiscation” by China’s coast guard of fishing equipment near the shoal.
China seized Scarborough from the Philippines in 2012 following a tense standoff.
The shoal, one of the region’s richest fishing grounds, is located 240 kilometers (150 miles) west of the Philippines’ main island of Luzon and 650 km from the nearest major Chinese land mass, the southern island province of Hainan.
“That area is within our EEZ,” Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana told reporters in a text message, referring to the country’s exclusive economic zone.
“Their (China’s) so-called historical rights over an area enclosed by their 9-line doesn’t exist except in their imaginations.
“Our fishermen are within our EEZ and likewise our ships and planes conduct patrol sorties within our area.
“They (China) are the ones who have been doing provocations by illegally occupying some features within our EEZ. Hence they have no right to claim they are enforcing their laws.”
Beijing claims the majority of the sea, often invoking its so-called nine-dash line to justify its alleged historic rights to the key waterway that is also contested by the Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, Taiwan and Brunei.
It rejected a 2016 UN-backed tribunal’s ruling that its claims were without legal basis.
China’s foreign ministry on Friday defended the coast guard, saying they had carried out law enforcement activities and “their actions are understandable.”
It also accused Philippine military aircraft of invading Chinese airspace in another disputed section of the sea and urged Manila to “immediately stop illegal provocative activities.”
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s spokesman has played down the spat which comes as the coronavirus-ravaged country seeks to secure a coronavirus vaccine from China.
“Our diplomats routinely lodge protests like that if we believe our sovereign rights are violated,” Harry Roque said Friday.
“But it will not affect the overall good relations between our country and China.
Philippine-China relations have improved under Duterte, who revived once-icy diplomatic ties after being elected in 2016 when he largely set aside maritime disputes in favor of wooing Chinese aid, trade and investment.
Chinese President Xi Jinping told Duterte in Beijing last year that its position on the sea was not up for negotiation, a spokesman for Duterte said at the time.

Topics: Philippines China South China Sea West Philippine Sea

Related

World
At least 5 killed in bomb blasts in southern Philippine town
World
One dead, 25 injured after earthquake rocks central Philippines

At least 5 killed in bomb blasts in southern Philippine town

Updated 24 August 2020
AP

At least 5 killed in bomb blasts in southern Philippine town

  • An initial report said the first bomb was attached to a parked motorcycle
  • Two military officers said five army soldiers were killed in the initial blast but did not provide other details
Updated 24 August 2020
AP

MANILA, Philippines: Bombs exploded in a southern Philippine town Monday, killing at least five soldiers and wounding 17 other military personnel and civilians despite extra tight security because of threats from Abu Sayyaf militants.
Regional military spokesman Capt. Rex Payot and police said the blast damaged a food store, a computer shop and two army trucks at noon in Jolo town in Sulu province. An initial report said the first bomb was attached to a parked motorcycle.
A second blast was heard in the area shortly after but it was not immediately clear if it caused more casualties or damage in the downtown area, which has been cordoned off by troops and police.
Two military officers said five army soldiers were killed in the initial blast but did not provide other details. An initial picture seen by The Associated Press showed soldiers carrying a man from the scene of the explosion near an army truck. Another blast victim lay on the road.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, but Abu Sayyaf militants have been blamed for most deadly bombings in Sulu and outlying provinces, where they have a presence.
The military has been waging a months-long offensive against the Abu Sayyaf, a small but violent group aligned with the Daesh group and blacklisted by the United States and the Philippines for past bombings, ransom kidnappings and beheadings.
The number of its armed fighters have dwindled to a few hundreds in recent years due to battle setbacks and surrenders, including a key commander, Abduljihad Susukan, who gave up to authorities two weeks ago after being wounded in battle.
Susukan has been blamed for kidnappings and beheadings of hostages, including foreign tourists, and surrenders through a Muslim rebel chief, which has signed a peace deal and was cooperating with the government. He is now in police custody and faces multiple murder charges.

Topics: Philippines explosions

Related

World
One dead, 25 injured after earthquake rocks central Philippines
World
Philippines records 2,987 more coronavirus infections, 19 deaths

Latest updates

Philippines minister accuses China of fabricating sea claims
Pompeo arrives in Israel to press Trump’s Mideast peace push
Syrian sides meet again to discuss possible new constitution
France sticks to forecast of 11% economic contraction, says Le Maire
At least 5 killed in bomb blasts in southern Philippine town

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.