Austria to expel Russian diplomat amid ‘spy’ report

The Kronen Zeitung tabloid said the diplomat had been given until September 1 to leave the country. (File/AFP)
Updated 6 sec ago
AFP

  • The Russian Embassy in Vienna slammed the expulsion order
  • Austria has boasted close ties with Russia in recent years
VIENNA: Vienna will expel a Russian diplomat, Austria’s foreign ministry said Monday, as media reported he had been involved in economic espionage for years.
“We can confirm that a Russian diplomat will be expelled,” the ministry said in a statement to AFP, adding his behavior had violated diplomatic relations.
The ministry declined to give further details.
The Kronen Zeitung tabloid said the diplomat had been given until September 1 to leave the country, adding he had spied with the help of an Austrian citizen at a high-tech enterprise for years.
The Russian Embassy in Vienna slammed the expulsion order.
“We are outraged by the authorities’ unfounded decision, which is detrimental to constructive relations. We are sure that a corresponding response from Moscow will not be long in coming,” it said in a tweet.
Austria has boasted close ties with Russia in recent years.
In 2018, Austria said it would not follow a number of other EU countries in expelling Russian diplomats over the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal in Britain, stressing its neutrality.
Raising eyebrows, former foreign minister Karin Kneissl — under Austria’s previous conservative and far-right coalition government — invited Russian President Vladmir Putin to her wedding later that year.
Both sides insisted the invitation was a private matter. But widely circulated photos of Kneissl bowing to Putin after their dance raised questions of Austria’s neutrality.
In June, a retired Austrian army colonel was jailed for three years after being convicted of spying for Russia.
The 71-year-old who has not been named “betrayed state secrets at the expense of Austria for a foreign secret service,” a Salzburg court ruled.
The verdict found he also “deliberately disclosed a military secret.”

Canada conservatives elect new leader to battle Trudeau

Updated 24 August 2020
AFP

Canada conservatives elect new leader to battle Trudeau

  • Following a largely virtual campaign due to the coronavirus epidemic, O’Toole, 47, was proclaimed the winner early Monday
  • The results were delayed for several hours after an envelope-opening machine damaged several thousand mailed-in ballots
Updated 24 August 2020
AFP

OTTAWA: Canadian Conservatives on Monday announced their new leader, former air force navigator Erin O’Toole, who will quickly have to get the party battle-ready to challenge liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in possible snap elections.
Following a largely virtual campaign due to the coronavirus epidemic, O’Toole, 47, was proclaimed the winner early Monday after a record 175,000 voted in the party race.
The results were delayed for several hours after an envelope-opening machine damaged several thousand mailed-in ballots.
Former veterans affairs minister O’Toole faced three other candidates in the race to replace outgoing Andrew Scheer.
Peter MacKay, 54, who served as foreign, defense and then justice minister under former prime minister Stephen Harper, had been the favorite.
Two lawyers, little known to the general public, including the first black woman to run for the Conservative leadership, Leslyn Lewis, were also in the running.
O’Toole won in the third round after a close race with MacKay, picking up support of part of the religious right, which had supported Lewis, according to several analysts.
“We must continue to point out Liberal failings and corruption, but we must also show Canadians our vision for a stronger, more prosperous and more united Canada,” O’Toole said in his acceptance speech in Ottawa.
“Canada can and must do better and Conservatives will work hard to earn the trust and confidence of Canadians in the next election.”
A member of parliament for Ontario and less well-known than MacKay, O’Toole had twice previously run for the party leadership.
Both touted a need for the party to broaden its appeal to progressive voters, with a focus on jobs and the economy, but also to pitch a clear climate plan, which has been lacking from the Tories during the 2019 elections.

Like his three rivals, O’Toole also pledged to abolish the carbon tax put in place by Trudeau, while promising an environmental plan.
O’Toole also wants to lift gun restrictions recently imposed by the Liberal government and further limit Chinese investment in Canada.
During a campaign conducted under relative media indifference, the favorite MacKay had presented himself as a moderate whose priority was to revive the virus-hit Canadian economy.
The new leader succeeds Scheer, who had to bear the consequences of his failure to beat Trudeau in fall 2019.
Scheer had, however, caused Trudeau’s Liberals to lose their majority in parliament while the Conservatives increased their tally to 121.
In his farewell speech, Scheer said he had left the party in a strong position and called on it to rally behind whoever emerged as the new leader.
O’Toole will soon face a difficult decision over whether to force early elections to challenge the Liberals, which will be a hard sell in the midst of the worst economic crisis since World War II.
The next opportunity will be at the end of September when Trudeau seeks parliament’s support for massive new social and environmental spending to steer Canada out of its economic slump.
Trudeau’s minority government is embroiled in a new ethics scandal over the award of a major government contract to a charity that paid members of his family.
The Tories, however, would need the backing of at least two other parties to topple the Liberals, who have 155 seats in the 338 member parliament.
While Trudeau’s popularity has waned in recent weeks due to the new ethics scandal, his Liberals, who have spent billions of dollars to help Canadians weather the pandemic, are still 5-6 points ahead in polls on voting intentions.
The Conservatives could wait until spring before attempting to force an early election, according to many political analysts.

