Pompeo to visit Sudan in coming days, official says

Mike Pompeo departs a meeting with members of the U.N. Security Council about Iran's alleged non-compliance with a nuclear deal at the United Nations in New York, U.S., August 20, 2020. (Reuters)
Updated 24 August 2020
Arab News

CAIRO: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Sudan to meet senior Sudanese officials, according to the SUNA news agency.

Pompeo will meet the Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdouk as well as the President of the Transitional Sovereign Council Lt Gen Abdul Fatah Al-Burhan. 

During the visit, the officials will “discuss continued US support for the civilian-led transitional government and express support for deepening the Sudan-Israel relationship", the statement said, quoting Morgan Ortagus, department spokesperson. 

Sudanese officials are also planning to discuss relations with Israel as well as removing Sudan from the terror list, SUNA added. Sudan has been normalising relations with the United States since the overthrow of former leader Omar al-Bashir in April 2019 but is still seeking removal from a list of countries the US considers as state sponsors of terrorism.

Pompeo will also travel to Israel, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates during the period from Aug. 23-28.

 

Algeria to hold referendum on constitution on Nov.1

Algeria has experienced months of demonstrations since a protest movement toppled veteran president Abdelaziz Bouteflika in April 2019. (AFP)
Reuters

Algeria to hold referendum on constitution on Nov.1

  • The new constitution will aim to boost democracy and give parliament greater powers
ALGIERS: Algeria has set Nov. 1 as a date for a referendum on a new constitution aimed at boosting democracy and giving parliament a greater role, the presidency said on Monday, after months-long protests demanding reforms.
Elected last December, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has repeatedly pledged to introduce political and economic reforms and to meet demands raised in demonstrations that toppled veteran president Abdelaziz Bouteflika in April 2019.
The new constitution would give the prime minister and parliament more powers to govern North African country of 45 million people, a draft released earlier this year showed.
The referendum date was announced after Tebboune’s meeting with the head of the election authority Mohamed Chorfi earlier on Monday, the presidency said in a statement.

Algeria to hold referendum on constitution on Nov.1

