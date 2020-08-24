Pompeo to visit Sudan in coming days, official says

CAIRO: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Sudan to meet senior Sudanese officials, according to the SUNA news agency.

Pompeo will meet the Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdouk as well as the President of the Transitional Sovereign Council Lt Gen Abdul Fatah Al-Burhan.

During the visit, the officials will “discuss continued US support for the civilian-led transitional government and express support for deepening the Sudan-Israel relationship", the statement said, quoting Morgan Ortagus, department spokesperson.

Sudanese officials are also planning to discuss relations with Israel as well as removing Sudan from the terror list, SUNA added. Sudan has been normalising relations with the United States since the overthrow of former leader Omar al-Bashir in April 2019 but is still seeking removal from a list of countries the US considers as state sponsors of terrorism.

Pompeo will also travel to Israel, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates during the period from Aug. 23-28.