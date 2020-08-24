You are here

Canada and victims’ families press Iran for answers over downed Ukrainian jetliner

In this file photo rescue teams work amidst debris after a Ukrainian plane carrying 176 passengers crashed near Imam Khomeini airport in the Iranian capital Tehran early in the morning on January 8, 2020, killing everyone on board. (AFP/File Photo)
  • Many of the 176 victims killed in the crash were Canadian citizens or permanent residents
  • Iran’s Revolutionary Guard has said it accidentally shot down Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 on Jan. 8
MONTREAL: Canada and families of the victims of a downed Ukrainian jetliner are pressing Iran for additional answers, after an announcement by Tehran on Sunday provided “limited and selected information.”
The announcement by the head of Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization marked the first official report on the contents of the cockpit voice and data recordings, which were sent to France for analysis in July.
Iran’s Revolutionary Guard has said it accidentally shot down Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 on Jan. 8, mistaking it for a missile at a time when tensions were high between Iran and the United States.
Many of the 176 victims killed in the crash were Canadian citizens or permanent residents.

READ MORE: Iran says European insurers should pay compensation for downed Ukrainian plane

Iran sends downed Ukrainian plane’s black box to France

Tehran said the analysis shows the plane was hit by two missiles 25 seconds apart and that passengers were still alive for some time after the impact of the first blast.
“This preliminary report only provides limited and selected information regarding this tragic event,” Canada’s Transport Minister Marc Garneau and Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said in a statement on Sunday night.
“The report only mentions what transpired after the first missile strike but not the second.”
They asked why the missiles were launched and why Iran’s air space was open.
An association representing families of the plane’s victims dismissed the report in a statement that said they needed to know why a second missile was fired at the aircraft.
Earlier on Sunday, Canada’s Transportation Safety Board (TSB) questioned why commercial airlines continued operating in the area affected by the conflict.
Under UN rules, Iran retains overall control of the investigation while the US and Ukraine are accredited as the countries where the jet was respectively built and operated. Canada has also played a role as the home of many of the victims on the downed plane.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe being held ‘hostage’ by Tehran

Zaghari-Ratcliffe being held ‘hostage’ by Tehran

  • British-Iranian charity worker could face fresh charges when her sentence is completed, husband claims
  • BBC documentary alleges Iran uses hostages in attempt to claim unpaid debt
LONDON: The husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, the British-Iranian charity worker currently detained in Tehran, has said his wife is being held “hostage” by the regime.

Richard Ratcliffe added that she was close to being released in 2017, but that the deal fell through as she was being used as “diplomatic leverage” by Iran over a longstanding dispute dating back to the 1970s regarding the sale of 1,500 tanks by the UK to Tehran.

In a new documentary by the BBC’s “Panorama” program, it is alleged that prior to the Iranian revolution in 1979, the late shah paid £400 million ($525 million) for the tanks, but they were not delivered before his administration was overthrown.

 

 

The UK refused to deliver the tanks to the new regime, but also failed to return the money, leading to a longstanding rift between the two countries that is subject to ongoing legal battles.

The UK Foreign Office has said there is no link between Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s imprisonment and the dispute over the debt, calling such allegations “unhelpful.” Iran also denies the accusation.

But Brian Hook, the US special representative for Iran, told the “Panorama” documentary that such behavior by Tehran is commonplace.

“The Americans that are held in Iran are wrongfully detained, and Iran has, unfortunately, a sad history going back to 1979 of hostage taking, when they took our American diplomats hostage,” he said.

“This is a practice. It’s a tool of statecraft. It’s part of Iran’s foreign policy to take people hostage who are innocent and then trade them later for some objective that they think advances their own objectives.”

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who worked as a project manager for the Thomson Reuters Foundation, has suggested that Iranian authorities had admitted to her that her release would depend on money from the failed tank deal being returned to Tehran.

Her husband told the “Good Morning Britain” program that his wife, who has been detained since April 2016 and was initially sentenced to five years in prison, could face a second court case once her sentence ends.

“It’s completely outrageous to be holding people and using them as collateral,” he said. “Behind closed doors the government will admit things — certainly previous ministers have been quite open with us.”

Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested in Iran at Imam Khomenei International Airport on April 3, 2016, while traveling to London, accompanied by her young daughter.

She was charged with “plotting to topple the Iranian government,” which she has always denied, and sentenced to five years in prison.

Earlier this year, she was temporarily released from Evin Prison, north of Tehran, to stay under house arrest with her parents as part of a furlough program to halt the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

