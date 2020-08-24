You are here

Five things you need to know ahead of SPL round 27

Round 27 kicks off on Monday evening in Dammam as Al-Ettifaq take on in-form Al-Raed at the Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium. (Supplied)
RIYADH: When the current Saudi Pro League (SPL) campaign kicked off on Aug. 22 last year with Al-Nassr taking on newly promoted Damac, not many would have predicted that 365 days later the season would still have four rounds left in store.

Round 27 kicks off on Monday evening in Dammam as Al-Ettifaq take on in-form Al-Raed at the Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium. The previous round witnessed the gap at the top of the table between Al-Hilal and Riyadh neighbors Al-Nassr decrease from nine to six points following Al-Ahli’s 2-1 win over the league leaders. Will we witness another twist in the title race? Who is in the lead for the Golden Glove award? These are some of the questions we will be shining a light on in this week’s five things to know ahead of the SPL’s round 27.

1. The season’s 600-goal mark is set to be broken this round
The 19/20 campaign got off the mark when Al-Nassr’s Brazilian playmaker Giuliano scored in his team’s 2-1 victory over Damac. Since that day one year ago, a further 591 goals hit the back of the net this season. An average of 2.8 goals were scored in each of the 208 encounters so far. 51.7 percent (306) of them came from players’ right-feet. Meanwhile, 151 left-footed strikes landed at the back of the net, representing 25 percent of all goals. Headers led to 118 goals and the remaining 12 came from other body parts, such as the chest, shoulder or thigh. Al-Hilal lead with the strongest attacking force, with 63 goals scored so far, meanwhile Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli follow with 48 and 44 goals, respectively.

2. Fierce head-to-head encounters at the bottom of the table
The fight for survival was reignited during the last round as Al-Ittihad, Al-Fateh, Damac and Al-Fayha all recorded draws, meanwhile Al-Hazm earned a much-needed three points against Abha, while Al-Adalah surrendered to a 4-2 loss against Al-Wehda. Round 27 will witness head-to-head encounters between some of the teams battling for survival as Al-Ittihad (12th) take on Al-Fayha (11th) at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium tonight, and Al-Hazm (13th) host Al-Fateh (14th) at Al-Hazm Club Stadium 90 minutes beforehand. Both matches are not to be missed and will undoubtedly play a big part in the ever-changing positions at the bottom of the SPL table.

3. Will Brad Jones cement his position at the top of the clean sheet standings?
The most sought-after award for any goalkeeper is the Golden Glove, and one man has led since the start of the season – Al-Nassr’s Brad Jones. The 38-year-old Australian veteran sits comfortably at the top position with 12 clean sheets to his name in his last 26 games, all the while conceding the least amount of goals (21) in the competition. He has been followed closely all season by Tunisian international Farouk Bin Mustapha (Al Shabab), the reigning winner of the award, with 10 clean sheets and 33 goals conceded so far. Saudi duo Al-Maiouf (Al-Hilal) and Mustapha Malaika (Al-Faisaly), alongside Algeria’s Mustapha Zeghba (Damac) follow closely with eight clean sheets to their names.

4. Al-Hilal looking to cement their lead at the top of the table
Al-Ahli’s 2-1 victory over Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr’s convincing 4-1 win over Al-Taawoun signaled a change at the top of the table, much to the delight of the Al-Nassr faithful. The gap between the two Riyadh giants stood at nine points since manager Razvan Lucescu’s 4-1 victory in the Riyadh derby on Aug. 5. However, following the results of the last round, a mere six points separate both teams, meaning the league’s champion may not be decided until the last kick of the ball on Sept. 9

Al-Hilal face in-form Al Faisaly tomorrow evening at the King Saud University Stadium, meanwhile Al-Nassr welcome Al-Adalah to the King Fahd International Stadium. Will we see a further shift in the title race, or will Al-Hilal protect their existing six-point lead?

5. Al-Raed remain the only unbeaten team since the restart
The 144-day break did not affect the Buradya-based team as they continued their outstanding run of form since the start of the year. They currently sit at sixth with just one point separating them from the Champions League qualification spots. So far, Besnik Hasi’s men recorded a convincing 3-0 victory over Damac, a 0-0 draw against Al-Wehda, a 3-1 win over Al-Hazm and a thrilling 2-1 victory over Riyadh-based Al-Shabab. Al-Raed remain the only team yet to record a loss since the restart in the remaining four rounds and will look to protect their record as they visit Dammam to face Al-Ettifaq at 6:45 p.m. tonight.

Arab stars set to shine as French league returns

Arab stars set to shine as French league returns

  • ‘Moroccan Wall’ will stand in the way of PSG’s eighth title
LONDON: Paris Saint-Germain may still be recovering from their UEFA Champions League final loss to Bayern Munich on Sunday, but attention has already turned to domestic concerns as the new French Ligue Un season gets underway.

A number of Arab internationals will be doing their utmost to prevent Neymar, Mbappe and company from continuing their dominance and celebrating an eighth title in just nine seasons.

While we have seen Saudi stars in Spain and Egyptians in England, of the big European leagues, France has the most stars from the Arab world with most of the league’s 20 teams having at least one Moroccan, Algerian or Tunisian in their ranks.

Stade Rennais FC finished third in the 2019-20 season, which was cut short by the pandemic, and are turning to Arab talent in a bid to go two better.

One new signing who may have a say in this year’s title race is defender Nayef Aguerd. The “Moroccan Wall” joined the Brittany team in mid-August from fellow French club Dijon.

“I am very happy to join Stade Rennais FC,” said Aguerd, who reportedly cost about €6 million ($7.1 million).

“It is the club I needed to take a step forward. I was able to discuss with head coach Julien Stephan before my arrival. I was seduced through the sports project.”

The sports project is not all that is attractive. While PSG are nursing Champions League heartbreak, there is excitement at Rennes as the team prepare for a first appearance in the continental tournament.

“I can’t wait to meet the group, to be able to train with my teammates and, of course, to discover the Champions League,” Aguerd added.

There looks like being more to come. Rennes are also close to the signing of Algerian ace Islam Slimani for about €8 million. The forward spent last season on loan from Leicester City to AS Monaco and in 18 league games scored nine goals and recorded eight assists, the second highest in the league.

Despite such returns, the former Sporting Lisbon star was unable to agree a permanent transfer with the eight-time champions. Leicester, however, are looking to offload Slimani, who struggled to settle in the English Premier League from 2016 to 2018.

The Foxes’ loss would be a significant gain for Rennes, who may have finished third, but need to be more prolific in front of goal to challenge PSG, who scored 75 goals — 37 more than Rennes. Slimani would add a cutting edge to a solid-looking side.

While the Algerian attacker is likely to be banging in the goals in the west of France, Algerian goalkeeper Alexandre Oukidja will be keeping them out in the east for FC Metz. He kept eight clean sheets last season, impressive for a team that finished not far clear of the relegation zone.

This campaign could be better for Metz. Algerian attacking midfielder Farid Boulaya has been in impressive form in pre-season with some spectacular goals, as has Tunisian defender Dylan Bronn, who joined Metz earlier this year from Belgian team Gent.

“We are looking forward to starting again, it’s been a long time,” Bronn said. “We don’t know what is going to happen, but it will be great just to get back on the pitch.”

Montpellier had also been looking forward to improving on their top-half finish last season, but this season’s start has been hampered after Algerian striker Andy Delort announced on Aug. 19 that he was heading into isolation.

“I tested positive for coronavirus,” the 28-year-old said. “I will come back as soon as possible. I’m fine. Take care of yourself and your loved ones.”

Not all Arab internationals are looking forward to the new season in France. Wahbi Khazri has been in the country for 12 years except for a two-year spell in England with Sunderland.

Now, the experienced Tunisian international is set to leave Saint-Etienne — who finished last season just three points clear of the relegation zone — for Turkish giants Trabzonspor. Despite his six goals from midfield, the 29-year-old is not in the plans of coach Claude Puel.

Overall, however, there are going to be millions of Arab football fans watching how their compatriots fare in the coming weeks and months and whether they can help stop Paris Saint-Germain and their galaxy of stars drowning European sorrow with domestic success.

