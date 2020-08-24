You are here

UN in Libya urges probe after violence at protest

A file photo taken on June 18, 2020 shows members of the self-proclaimed eastern Libyan National Army (LNA) special forces gather in the city of Benghazi, on their way to reportedly back up fellow LNA fighters on the frontline west of the city of Sirte, facing forces loyal to the UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA). (AFP)
  • Hundreds gathered in the capital on Sunday evening to protest deteriorating living conditions
  • Libya has endured almost a decade of violent chaos since 2011
TRIPOLI: The UN mission to Libya on Monday urged the Government of National Accord (GNA) to conduct an “immediate and thorough investigation” after violence at a protest in Tripoli a day earlier.
Hundreds gathered in the capital on Sunday evening to protest deteriorating living conditions and denounce corruption in the war-torn country, before security personnel fired into the air to disperse them, witnesses said.
“UNSMIL calls for an immediate and thorough investigation into the excessive use of force by pro-GNA security personnel in Tripoli yesterday which resulted in the injury of a number of protesters,” the UN mission said in a statement, without specifying how many people were wounded.
Videos and photographs circulating on social media showed men in military attire aiming their guns toward protesters in one of the capital’s streets.
Ayman Al-Wafi, a young man in his twenties who attended the protest, told AFP that demonstrators had left Tripoli’s Martyrs’ Square after “security forces started firing in the air.”
Angered by chronic water, power, and petrol shortages in a country with Africa’s largest proven crude oil reserves, the mostly young people had marched through the city center chanting slogans including “No to corruption!“
Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha called those responsible for the violence “outlaws who infiltrated the security forces” supervising the protest.
The interior ministry on Sunday evening said in a statement that the men “do not belong to the security forces” and would be arrested.
Libya has endured almost a decade of violent chaos since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that toppled and killed veteran dictator Muammar Qaddafi.
The country is plagued by water shortages and power blackouts that snuff out air-conditioners in the searing summer heat.
The situation has been compounded by the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has spread in the country despite social distancing measures.
Considering “the continuing immiseration of the Libyan people and the ever-present threat of renewed conflict, it is past time for Libyan leaders to put aside their differences and engage in a fully inclusive political dialogue,” the UN mission said.
The protest came just two days after the country’s warring rival administrations announced separately that they would cease all hostilities and hold nationwide elections.

Canada and victims’ families press Iran for answers over downed Ukrainian jetliner

Canada and victims’ families press Iran for answers over downed Ukrainian jetliner

  • Many of the 176 victims killed in the crash were Canadian citizens or permanent residents
  • Iran’s Revolutionary Guard has said it accidentally shot down Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 on Jan. 8
MONTREAL: Canada and families of the victims of a downed Ukrainian jetliner are pressing Iran for additional answers, after an announcement by Tehran on Sunday provided “limited and selected information.”
The announcement by the head of Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization marked the first official report on the contents of the cockpit voice and data recordings, which were sent to France for analysis in July.
Iran’s Revolutionary Guard has said it accidentally shot down Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 on Jan. 8, mistaking it for a missile at a time when tensions were high between Iran and the United States.
Many of the 176 victims killed in the crash were Canadian citizens or permanent residents.

Tehran said the analysis shows the plane was hit by two missiles 25 seconds apart and that passengers were still alive for some time after the impact of the first blast.
“This preliminary report only provides limited and selected information regarding this tragic event,” Canada’s Transport Minister Marc Garneau and Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said in a statement on Sunday night.
“The report only mentions what transpired after the first missile strike but not the second.”
They asked why the missiles were launched and why Iran’s air space was open.
An association representing families of the plane’s victims dismissed the report in a statement that said they needed to know why a second missile was fired at the aircraft.
Earlier on Sunday, Canada’s Transportation Safety Board (TSB) questioned why commercial airlines continued operating in the area affected by the conflict.
Under UN rules, Iran retains overall control of the investigation while the US and Ukraine are accredited as the countries where the jet was respectively built and operated. Canada has also played a role as the home of many of the victims on the downed plane.

