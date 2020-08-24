You are here

Italy PM Conte to visit Lebanon 'in coming days'

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte attends a news conference after a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, December 14, 2018. (Reuters)
Italy PM Conte to visit Lebanon 'in coming days'

  • Italian Navy ship San Giusto has reached Beirut carrying materials to build a field hospital that will be equipped to treat COVID-19 cases
  • Lebanese President Michel Aoun asked Italy to help Lebanon ‘by facilitating the return of Syrian refugees to their country’
ROME: Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte will visit Lebanon “in the coming days” as a “tangible sign of the brotherhood between the two countries,” Italian Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini said on Monday after meeting with Lebanese President Michel Aoun in Beirut.

Guerini is the first member of Italy’s government to visit Lebanon since the devastating explosion of ammonium nitrate in a port warehouse on Aug. 4, when more than 180 people were killed and at least 6,000 were injured.

He expressed the Italian government’s condolences to the families of the victims of the explosion, and wished the wounded a speedy recovery. Guerini said Italy had offered “tangible aid” to the Lebanese people immediately after the blast.

He assured “the support of the Italian government for any Lebanese need or request to help with the reconstruction effort.”

He said: “Our countries are so close. They always have been close. In the past 38 years, Italian military forces have never ceased to be present in Lebanon, putting their professionalism at the service of stability and of strengthening security in the country, constantly guaranteeing the necessary assistance to the Lebanese authorities.”

He added: “Now we are stepping up our engagement with the Emergenza Cedri (Cedar Emergency) mission, a further and concrete sign of the strong and fraternal closeness of Italy to the Lebanese population which is living such a difficult time, also because of the surge of COVID-19 cases in the country.”

Guerini said the Italian Navy ship San Giusto had just reached Beirut carrying materials to build a field hospital that will be equipped to treat COVID-19 cases. It will be built on the campus of Al-Hadath University.

According to a press statement issued by the presidency, Aoun told Guerini about the “enormous difficulties” Lebanon is facing.

Aoun asked Italy to help Lebanon also “by facilitating the return of Syrian refugees to their country.”

He thanked Italy for its participation in the UN Interim Force in Lebanon, and for the aid provided through the humanitarian operation Emergenza Cedri.

Italian Navy ship Etna reached Beirut on Monday, carrying more humanitarian aid offered by the navy and the Francesca Rava NPH Italia Onlus Foundation.

In Beirut, Guerini also met Defense Minister Zeina Akar and Gen. Joseph Aoun, commander of the Lebanese Armed Forces. Guerini then visited San Giusto and the site of the Italian field hospital in Al-Hadath University.

UN in Libya urges probe after violence at protest

UN in Libya urges probe after violence at protest

  • Hundreds gathered in the capital on Sunday evening to protest deteriorating living conditions
  • Libya has endured almost a decade of violent chaos since 2011
TRIPOLI: The UN mission to Libya on Monday urged the Government of National Accord (GNA) to conduct an “immediate and thorough investigation” after violence at a protest in Tripoli a day earlier.
Hundreds gathered in the capital on Sunday evening to protest deteriorating living conditions and denounce corruption in the war-torn country, before security personnel fired into the air to disperse them, witnesses said.
“UNSMIL calls for an immediate and thorough investigation into the excessive use of force by pro-GNA security personnel in Tripoli yesterday which resulted in the injury of a number of protesters,” the UN mission said in a statement, without specifying how many people were wounded.
Videos and photographs circulating on social media showed men in military attire aiming their guns toward protesters in one of the capital’s streets.
Ayman Al-Wafi, a young man in his twenties who attended the protest, told AFP that demonstrators had left Tripoli’s Martyrs’ Square after “security forces started firing in the air.”
Angered by chronic water, power, and petrol shortages in a country with Africa’s largest proven crude oil reserves, the mostly young people had marched through the city center chanting slogans including “No to corruption!“
Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha called those responsible for the violence “outlaws who infiltrated the security forces” supervising the protest.
The interior ministry on Sunday evening said in a statement that the men “do not belong to the security forces” and would be arrested.
Libya has endured almost a decade of violent chaos since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that toppled and killed veteran dictator Muammar Qaddafi.
The country is plagued by water shortages and power blackouts that snuff out air-conditioners in the searing summer heat.
The situation has been compounded by the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has spread in the country despite social distancing measures.
Considering “the continuing immiseration of the Libyan people and the ever-present threat of renewed conflict, it is past time for Libyan leaders to put aside their differences and engage in a fully inclusive political dialogue,” the UN mission said.
The protest came just two days after the country’s warring rival administrations announced separately that they would cease all hostilities and hold nationwide elections.

