Saudi minister announces formation of National Grain Company

Abdul Rahman Al-Fadhli, Saudi minister of environment, water and agriculture.
RIYADH: Abdul Rahman Al-Fadhli, minister of environment, water and agriculture, sponsored the inauguration ceremony of the National Grain Co., a strategic partnership between the Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Co. (SALIC), and the National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia (Bahri).

With an estimated total cost of SR412 million ($109.8 million) in phase 1, the project aims to meet the future demand for major grains in the Kingdom. 

The announcement ceremony was held at the headquarters of the Environment Ministry, under the patronage of Al-Fadhli, in the presence of Ahmed Al-Faris, governor of the Saudi Grains Organization, Mohammed Al-Sarhan, chairman of Bahri, Sulaiman Al-Rumaih, CEO of SALIC, and Abdullah Al-Dubaikhi, CEO of Bahri. 

This partnership aims to oversee the trade, handling, and storage of grains between sources in all regions of the Black Sea, Europe, South America, and the Red Sea regions, contributing to the process of import, transportation, distribution, and storage.

The project will start with a capacity of about 3 million tons per year by 2022, to gradually increase to 5 million tons per year. The new terminal, which will be built according to the highest international standards, will enable the rapid handling of grains and fodder. 

Al-Fadhli said: “This company will play a major role in strengthening supply chains in the Kingdom, as it will lead to the building of the largest regional center for grains. The new terminal will enhance food
distribution solutions in the region by importing, processing, exporting, and storing grains to the Kingdom, thanks in part to the strategic location of Yanbu Commercial Port.”  

Al-Sarhan said: “Our work at Bahri balances demand and supply, harnessing big data to efficiently manage and streamline our fleet operations. Today, we are seizing new expansion opportunities in cooperation with economic entities in the Kingdom to diversify our offerings and provide value-added services, in addition to the development of our main business sectors.

“Over the years, we have made great efforts to contribute to national food security by transporting nearly 1.5 million tons of grains annually to the Kingdom through our fleet of five dry-bulk carriers. With the addition of four new carriers before the end of this year, Bahri will be able to transport 5 million tons of dry food and various grains, including barley, corn, wheat, soy, and others, annually, to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

LONDON: Equity markets gained for a second straight session on Monday as hopes for a coronavirus treatment boosted risk assets and markets geared up for the US Federal Reserve’s annual Jackson Hole meeting later in the week.

Europe’s pan-regional STOXX 600 rose 1.3 percent and the global benchmark added 0.4 percent after US regulators authorized the use of blood plasma from recovered patients as a treatment option.

The rises follow healthy gains in Asia, where MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares ex-Japan jumped 0.8 percent to flirt with a six-month high touched last week and Japan’s Nikkei added 0.3 percent. US futures indicated gains on Wall Street ahead, raising the prospect of record highs for the S&P 500.

Markets latched onto an announcement from the US Food & Drug Administration for an “emergency use authorization” which will allow the use of blood plasma from patients who have recovered from COVID-19 as a treatment for the disease.

“Whenever there is any news that is seen as something that is helping the battle against coronavirus it gives a boost to sentiment,” said Shane Oliver, Sydney-based chief economist at AMP.

Equity market sentiment was also supported by a Financial Times report that the Trump administration is considering by-passing normal US regulatory standards to fast-track an experimental coronavirus vaccine from the UK for use in the United States before the presidential election in November.

Yet rising infection numbers in various parts of the world, especially Europe, cast a cloud over the latest gains, analysts said.

“In spite of its relative success in suppressing the first wave of the virus, it’s Europe that’s begun to re-emerge as a source of concern in recent days given the latest rises in case numbers, a trend that continued through the weekend,” said Henry Allen at Deutsche Bank.

Looming large over this week was an address by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the Kansas City Fed Jackson Hole symposium, where he will speak on the Fed’s monetary policy framework review.

“Fed chair Powell will speak (virtually) on the Fed’s Policy Framework Review, and we see a possibility for the Fed to shift to an average inflation target or at the least change its wording regarding inflation overshooting the target,” SEB’s Lina Fransson said in a note to clients.

The risk-on mood also filtered through to fixed-income markets with safe-haven German bond yields ticking up after falling for six consecutive sessions last week, the longest decline since January.

In currency markets, the dollar index slipped and the dollar weakened against the safe-haven Japanese yen at 105.83.

The British pound held steady at $1.3090 after declining 0.9 percent on Friday on lack of progress in post-Brexit trade talks with the European Union.

The euro was at $1.1800 after falling 0.5 percent on Friday following disappointing manufacturing activity data.

Storms bearing down on the Gulf of Mexico, shutting more than half its oil production, helped push up crude oil futures. Brent rose 26 cents to $44.61 a barrel and US crude climbed 24 cents to $42.58.

Gold recovered from early losses to trade 0.4 percent higher at $1,947.20 an ounce.

