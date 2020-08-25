You are here

Jordan isolates cities due to spike in COVID-19 cases, minister self-isolates

Curfew hours in Sahab province will start from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m., while educational facilities, markets, parks and mosques, will remain closed. (File/AFP)
  • Adaileh confirmed that the northern city of Ar-Ramtha’s lockdown will be lifted as of Tuesday
  • The Kingdom isolated three buildings in Rusaifa city and Zarqa district
DUBAI: Jordan’s Sahab province will be isolated starting 12 p.m. on Tuesday until the coronavirus situation in the area stabilizes, state news agency Petra reported citing the Minister of State for Media Affairs, Amjad Adaileh.
"The decision was taken upon the recommendation of the Health Minister and in light of the increasing number of coronavirus (Covid-19) cases reported in the city of Sahab," he said.
He added that the curfew hours in the province will start from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m., while educational facilities, markets, parks and mosques, will remain closed.
Adaileh also confirmed that the northern city of Ar-Ramtha’s lockdown will be lifted as of Tuesday due to decrease in the number of infections.
"The government and the concerned bodies are still assessing the need to impose a full curfew on Friday August 28, and in case the decision was taken, it will be announced 48 hours prior to its implementation, to avoid confusion as much as possible," the minister underlined.
The Kingdom also isolated three buildings in Rusaifa city and Zarqa district, as three people were tested positive for coronavirus. Governor of Zarqa Hijazi Assaf said more than 200 tests were conducted on people who came in contact with the infected patients.
Meanwhile, the Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Muthana Gharaibeh announced that he is self-isolating and carrying out work from home after meeting with infected Iraqi Minister of Telecommunication Arkan Shihab.The Iraqi minister has arrived in the country’s capital Amman on an official working visit and was tested upon arrival, Adaileh said.

Optimism in Egypt despite strict virus protocols

CAIRO: Following a government decision, EgyptAir will ask passengers arriving in the country to submit a negative PCR test 72 hours before arrival.
In a statement, the airline said that the move will take effect from Sept. 1 and is within the framework of government efforts to combat coronavirus.
Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly recently announced that the Supreme Committee for the Management of the New Coronavirus Crisis decided to impose examination tests on passengers arriving from abroad.
Waheed Assem, a board member of the Tourist Chambers, said while the government decision has caused controversy in the tourism industry, he remains optimistic about the outcome.
“We are now living in an era of coexistence with the virus until a vaccine is found, produced and distributed. Until that time comes, countries will carefully devise new plans to protect themselves from the collapse of their health sectors from a second wave of the virus,” he said.
He added that Ukraine, one of the largest tourism markets in Sharm El-Sheikh and Hurghada, has also asked incoming passengers to present PCR results.
Testing is also performed for passengers for a $50 fee in three well-known airports in the country.
Assem said the policy will only have a minimal effect on Egyptian hotels, but would increase the number of passengers arriving in the country as health and safety fears are alleviated.
Ashraf Noyer, head of the Egyptian Civil Aviation Authority, said that passenger entry in airports will be prohibited unless a negative PCR result is presented 72 hours before arrival.

 

 

