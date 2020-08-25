Jordan isolates cities due to spike in COVID-19 cases, minister self-isolates

DUBAI: Jordan’s Sahab province will be isolated starting 12 p.m. on Tuesday until the coronavirus situation in the area stabilizes, state news agency Petra reported citing the Minister of State for Media Affairs, Amjad Adaileh.

"The decision was taken upon the recommendation of the Health Minister and in light of the increasing number of coronavirus (Covid-19) cases reported in the city of Sahab," he said.

He added that the curfew hours in the province will start from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m., while educational facilities, markets, parks and mosques, will remain closed.

Adaileh also confirmed that the northern city of Ar-Ramtha’s lockdown will be lifted as of Tuesday due to decrease in the number of infections.

"The government and the concerned bodies are still assessing the need to impose a full curfew on Friday August 28, and in case the decision was taken, it will be announced 48 hours prior to its implementation, to avoid confusion as much as possible," the minister underlined.

The Kingdom also isolated three buildings in Rusaifa city and Zarqa district, as three people were tested positive for coronavirus. Governor of Zarqa Hijazi Assaf said more than 200 tests were conducted on people who came in contact with the infected patients.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Muthana Gharaibeh announced that he is self-isolating and carrying out work from home after meeting with infected Iraqi Minister of Telecommunication Arkan Shihab.The Iraqi minister has arrived in the country’s capital Amman on an official working visit and was tested upon arrival, Adaileh said.