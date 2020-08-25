You are here

Hong Kong announces easing of some coronavirus measures

Hong Kong had seen a resurgence of locally transmitted cases since the start of July but the daily number has fallen from triple digits in recent weeks to low double digits. (File/AFP)
Updated 25 August 2020
Reuters

  • Monday’s daily infection count of nine new cases was the lowest in nearly two months
HONG KONG: Hong Kong on Tuesday announced it would ease some coronavirus measures from Aug. 28, as the government cautioned against complacency despite a steady fall in the number of new cases.
Hong Kong had seen a resurgence of locally transmitted cases since the start of July but the daily number has fallen from triple digits in recent weeks to low double digits. Monday’s daily infection count of nine new cases was the lowest in nearly two months.

Topics: Coronavirus

AstraZeneca starts trial of COVID-19 antibody treatment

AstraZeneca is working in partnership with Oxford University to develop both a vaccine and antibody treatment for Covid-19. (File/Reuters)
Updated 25 August 2020
Reuters

  • The treatment aims to mimic natural antibodies generated in the body to fight off infection
  • The AstraZeneca - Oxford University trials are among the most advanced in the world for antibody treatments
LONDON: AstraZeneca said on Tuesday it had begun testing an antibody-based treatment for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19, with the first participants dosed, adding to recent signs of progress on possible medical solutions to the disease.
The British drugmaker, whose COVID-19 vaccine candidate is already among the most advanced, said the early-stage trial would evaluate if AZD7442, a combination of two monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), was safe and tolerable in up to 48 healthy participants between the ages of 18 and 55 years.
If the UK-based trial has a positive readout, AstraZeneca said it would proceed with larger, mid-to-late-stage trials to test AZD7442 as both a preventative treatment for the disease and a medicine for patients who have it.
mAbs mimic natural antibodies generated in the body to fight off infection and can be synthesised in the laboratory to treat diseases in patients and has been endorsed by top scientists. Current uses include treatment of some types of cancers.
London-listed AstraZeneca in June received $23.7 million in funding from US government agencies to advance development of antibody-based treatments for the novel coronavirus.
US based companies Regeneron and ELi Lilly are also testing mAbs-based treatments for COVID-19.

Topics: Coronavirus (COVID-19) AstraZeneca University of Oxford

