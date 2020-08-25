Iraq committed to vision that supports the stability of region, Al-Kadhimi tells Amman summit

LONDON: Iraq is committed to a strategic vision that supports the stability of the Middle East region, the country’s prime minister said on Tuesday.

Speaking at an Amman summit between Jordan, Iraq and Egypt, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi also reiterated Iraq’s desire for a balanced relationship with its Arab neighbors.

The summit was going ahead as planned, despite Iraq's telecommunications minister testing positive for COVID-19 on Friday on arrival in the Jordanian capital.

Minister Arkan Al-Shaybani and fellow Iraqi officials were tested upon landing in Amman and the entire delegation was placed in confinement after the minister tested positive, according to a statement by Jordan's information minister Amjad Al-Adayla.

The summit sees the three countries discussing trade, telecommunications and oil.

The one-day meeting will bring King Abdullah II of Jordan and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi together with Iraq’s A-Kadhimi for the first time.

Iraq's oil and trade ministers have also traveled to Jordan.

The gathering comes just days after Al-Kadhimi’s return from Washington, which has long urged its allies in the region to band together against Iranian influence.

Jordan, Egypt and Iraq have held similar meetings in the past two years, mostly focused on infrastructure and coordinating the fight against extremists.

“The summit will still take place on Tuesday but the size of the delegations and the meeting times will be limited as a precautionary measure," Kadhemi's spokesman, Ahmad Mullal Talal, told AFP.

(With AFP)