Opinion

Michael Pregent

Iraq government must choose between US and Iran — its people already have

Iraq committed to vision that supports the stability of region, Al-Kadhimi tells Amman summit

Speaking at an Amman summit between Jordan, Iraq and Egypt, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi also reiterated Iraq’s desire for a balanced relationship with its Arab neighbors. (AFP/File Photo)
  • Iraqi PM was speaking at summit between Jordan, Iraq and Egypt
LONDON: Iraq is committed to a strategic vision that supports the stability of the Middle East region, the country’s prime minister said on Tuesday.

Speaking at an Amman summit between Jordan, Iraq and Egypt, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi also reiterated Iraq’s desire for a balanced relationship with its Arab neighbors.

The summit was going ahead as planned, despite Iraq's telecommunications minister testing positive for COVID-19 on Friday on arrival in the Jordanian capital.

Minister Arkan Al-Shaybani and fellow Iraqi officials were tested upon landing in Amman and the entire delegation was placed in confinement after the minister tested positive, according to a statement by Jordan's information minister Amjad Al-Adayla.

Opinion

The summit sees the three countries discussing trade, telecommunications and oil.

The one-day meeting will bring King Abdullah II of Jordan and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi together with Iraq’s A-Kadhimi for the first time.

Iraq's oil and trade ministers have also traveled to Jordan.

The gathering comes just days after Al-Kadhimi’s return from Washington, which has long urged its allies in the region to band together against Iranian influence.

Jordan, Egypt and Iraq have held similar meetings in the past two years, mostly focused on infrastructure and coordinating the fight against extremists.

“The summit will still take place on Tuesday but the size of the delegations and the meeting times will be limited as a precautionary measure," Kadhemi's spokesman, Ahmad Mullal Talal, told AFP.

(With AFP)

Topics: Middle East Iraq Mustafa Al-Kadhimi Jordan Egypt

  • PM Hamdok reaffirmed the importance of separating normalization of ties from a US decision on removing Sudan's designation as a state sponsor of terrorism
KHARTOUM: Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok told US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday that the country's transitional government was not mandated to normalize ties with Israel, its cabinet spokesman said in a statement on Tuesday.

Hamdok reaffirmed the importance of separating normalization of ties from a US decision on removing Sudan's designation as a state sponsor of terrorism, Faisal Saleh said.

“The Prime Minister clarified” to Pompeo “that the transitional period in Sudan is being led by a wide alliance with a specific agenda — to complete the transition, achieve peace and stability in the country and hold free elections,” Sudan's government spokesman Faisal Saleh said.

The post-Omar Bashir transitional government, whose term ends with elections in 2022, “does not have a mandate beyond these tasks or to decide on normalisation with Israel,” Hamdok was quoted as telling Pompeo.

Pompeo was in Sudan on Tuesday during a tour urging more Arab countries to normalize ties with Israel, following the US-brokered Israel-UAE agreement.

The secretary of state, the first American top diplomat to visit Sudan since Condoleezza Rice went in 2005, arrived on a historic “first official non-stop flight” from Tel Aviv, he tweeted from the plane.

Pompeo emerged from the plane after landing at Khartoum International Airport wearing a face mask as a protective measure against the coronavirus. His motorcade then left the airport, heading to meetings with Sudanese Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, the head of the ruling sovereign council, and Hamdok.

Pompeo also tweeted that Sudan's democratic transition was a “once in a generation opportunity,” adding that he looked forward to discussing “how to deepen the US-Sudan relationship.”

Sudan, which has launched sweeping social and political reforms, hopes Washington will soon take it off its blacklist of state sponsors of terrorism as it seeks to fully re-integrate into the international community.

Hamdok wrote on Twitter that he and Pompeo had a “direct and transparent conversation regarding delisting Sudan” from the terror list, on bilateral relations and US government support.

“I continue to look forward to positive tangible steps in supporting the glorious Sudanese revolution,” Hamdok wrote.

(With Reuters and AFP)

Topics: Middle East Sudan Mike Pompeo

