You are here

  • Home
  • UK’s Raab gets chilly reception in Jerusalem and Ramallah

UK’s Raab gets chilly reception in Jerusalem and Ramallah

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab (L) and his Palestinian counterpart Riyad al-Malki arrive for a meeting with the Palestinian prime minister in the West Bank City of Ramallah on August 25, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jtc4a

Updated 5 sec ago
AFP

UK’s Raab gets chilly reception in Jerusalem and Ramallah

Updated 5 sec ago
AFP

JERUSALEM: Visiting British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab greeted Israel’s normalization deal with the UAE on Tuesday and sought to convince the Palestinians to resume peace talks with the Jewish state.
But he appeared to get precious little joy on either side.
Arriving in Israel Monday evening Raab met for talks on Iran with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who was on the first leg of a Middle East tour.
On Tuesday Raab met in Jerusalem with Israeli leaders then made the short drive to the West Bank city of Ramallah where he called on Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas.
“We are big supporters of the agreement to normalize relations with the United Arab Emirates,” he said in Jerusalem in a statement alongside his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi.
“It is a positive and important step,” Raab said.
But in a separate meeting, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chided his guest over Britain’s lack of support for a US push to maintain an arms embargo and restore broader UN sanctions on Iran.
Netanyahu’s office quoted the premier as telling Raab “that he expects Britain to change its policy toward Iran and that it should join the American sanctions.”
And in Ramallah, Raab met Abbas, a fierce opponent of the Israel-Emirates pact.
The Palestinians see the UAE’s move as a “stab in the back” while their own conflict with the Jewish state remains unresolved.
The official Palestinian news agency WAFA on Tuesday quoted Abbas as telling Raab: “Peace will not come by bypassing the Palestinians, by normalizing with Arab countries (...) but rather will be done on the basis of international law and the Arab Peace Initiative.”
The 2002 Saudi-sponsored initiative called for Israel’s complete withdrawal from the Palestinian territories occupied after the Six-Day War of 1967, in exchange for peace and the full normalization of relations.
Raab tweeted that at his meeting with Netanyahu he urged a return to Israeli-Palestinian peace talks, stalled since 2014.
“I reiterated UK support for dialogue with Palestinians to achieve lasting peace through a viable 2-state solution,” he wrote.

Erdogan’s Hamas meeting angers US 

Updated 21 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

Erdogan’s Hamas meeting angers US 

  • Hamas delegation included wanted terrorist Saleh Al-Arouri
  • Washington increasingly concerned about Ankara's links to the Palestinian militants
Updated 21 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The United States condemned the Turkish president on Tuesday for meeting senior figures from Palestinian militant group Hamas.

The group, which controls Gaza, is designated as a terrorist organization in the US, Europe and several other countries.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met the leaders in Istanbul on Saturday. The Hamas delegation was lead by the head of its political bureau Ismail Haniyeh, and included deputy chief Saleh Al-Arouri  - wanted in the US as a terrorist.

“The United States strongly objects to Turkish President Erdogan hosting two Hamas leaders in Istanbul,” State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said.

“President Erdogan’s continued outreach to this terrorist organization only serves to isolate Turkey from the international community, harms the interests of the Palestinian people, and undercuts global efforts to prevent terrorist attacks launched from Gaza.”

The US is increasingly concerned about Turkey’s growing relationship with Hamas.

In February, Erdogan met Haniyeh, again in Istanbul, for talks on the region.

Both Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party (AKP) and Hamas are linked to the Muslim Brotherhood, the Islamist movement that originated in Egypt and has inspired the ideologies of political, militant and extremist groups.

The meeting on Saturday came days after the UAE and Israel announced a deal to set up full diplomatic relations in return for Israel to remove its threat to annex Palestinian land in the West Bank. The West Bank is controlled by Hamas’s secular rival, Fatah.

According to the State Department’s Rewards for Justice website, Al-Arouri, who helped set up Hamas’s military wing, has been linked to several “terrorist attacks, hijackings, and kidnappings.”  The US has offered a $5 million reward for information leading to his capture.

Topics: Hamas Erdogan State Department

Related

Special
Middle-East
Hamas criticized for ‘flagrant violation of media pluralism’
Middle-East
Biden’s anti-Erdogan remarks stir up a furore in Turkey

Latest updates

UK’s Raab gets chilly reception in Jerusalem and Ramallah
Erdogan’s Hamas meeting angers US 
Saudi Arabia records 1,114 new COVID-19 cases
Iraq committed to vision that supports the stability of region, Al-Kadhimi tells Amman summit
F1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2020 to return on December 13

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.