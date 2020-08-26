You are here

Saudi schools deliver textbooks to students’ homes amid virus restrictions

In Hafr Al-Batin, in Eastern Province, the general directorate of education organized home delivery of course reading materials to 104,517 students in all grades from 519 schools. (File/SPA)
Updated 26 August 2020
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

  • Education departments in the Kingdom have also been running workshops and training seminars to update teaching staff
JEDDAH: Doorstep deliveries of school textbooks to the homes of thousands of Saudi students have been made in readiness for the new semester.

With many students forced to work remotely due to preventive measures aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), education officials throughout the Kingdom have been busy preparing for the next term.

In Hafr Al-Batin, in Eastern Province, the general directorate of education organized home delivery of course reading materials to 104,517 students in all grades from 519 schools.

The schools followed an online delivery schedule which included contacting student guardians to notify them of when books were due to arrive.

Two similar initiatives were carried out in Jazan by its general education directorate, one sending out textbooks to 541 disabled students and the other dispatching books to 211 students with terminal illnesses.

While Saudi schools continue to prepare for the initial seven weeks of remote learning of the new school year, education departments in the Kingdom have been running workshops and training seminars to update teaching staff.

Tabuk’s general director of education, Ibrahim Al-Omri, on Tuesday launched a regional training program to help teachers utilize skills on the Madrasati (my school) e-learning management platform for those in education positions.

“Your training and enrichment with the platform will benefit teachers, students, families, and all members of the educational system, and I have confidence in all colleagues to be up to the task,” said Al-Omri.

The scheme aims to train more than 20,000 education employees before the start of the school year and is also being administered in Madinah and several other Saudi cities, offering 96 training programs until Sept. 13.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia recorded 31 new COVID-19-related deaths on Tuesday, taking the total number of people who had so far died from the disease in the Kingdom to 3,722.

There were 1,114 new cases reported in the country, meaning 309,768 people had now contracted COVID-19, with 22,114 active cases and 1,639 patients in a critical condition.

According to the Ministry of Health, 74 of the newly recorded cases were in Makkah, with 56 in Jazan, and 54 in Jeddah.

In addition, officials said 1,044 more patients had recovered from COVID-19, raising the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 283,932.

The Kingdom has so far conducted 4,792,192 polymerase chain reaction tests, with 58,707 checks carried out over the last 24-hour period.

In Taif, the Ministry of Health’s Taakad (make sure) service helped with 11,966 tests. The service functions as a COVID-19 testing hub for people with no or only mild symptoms of the disease, along with those who think they may have been in contact with an infected individual.
 

King Salman briefs Saudi cabinet on oil-market talks with Nigerian president

RIYADH: King Salman briefed the Saudi Cabinet on Tuesday on a recent telephone conversation with Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari, during which the leaders discussed the ongoing efforts to stabilize and restore balance to global oil markets. He also shared the details of a separate conversation with the ruler of Oman, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq.

During the virtual meeting, which was chaired by the king, ministers also reviewed the latest developments in the coronavirus pandemic at local and international levels, including the latest statistics on cases in the Kingdom. They expressed their hopes the new Hijri year, 1442, will be a year of goodness, blessing, security and stability for Arab and Islamic nations, and the wider world.

Acting Minister of Media Majid Al-Qasabi said that the cabinet was given details of the preparations that are being made for the start of the new academic year in light of the continuing risks posed by the coronavirus, which aim to protect the health and safety of students, teachers and other school staff while also ensuring the educational needs of students are met.

Ministers also reviewed recent developments in the Arab, regional and international arenas. They welcomed the ceasefire agreement between the Libyan Presidential Council and the House of Representatives, and its emphasis on the need to begin an internal political dialogue that places Libyan national interests above all other considerations, to agree a sustainable solution that guarantees security and stability for the country and its people, and prevents any external interference that endangers regional security.

Al-Qasabi added that the cabinet strongly condemned the launch by Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militias of booby-trapped drones and a missile at civilian targets in the Kingdom, in violation of international humanitarian law.
 

