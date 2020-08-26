Dr. Mohammad Al-Sudairi was recently appointed deputy minister of education for universities, research, and innovation.
He has been the undersecretary of King Saud University (KSU) for business development since June 2020. Al-Sudairi also served as general manager of the Human Resources Development Fund (Hadaf) between 2018 and 2019.
He obtained a bachelor’s degree in business management at KSU’s College of Economics and Management in 1988. Al-Sudairi did a master’s in business management (management information systems) and a master’s in economics in 1996 from California State Polytechnic University, Pomona.
He did a Ph.D. in business administration (management information systems) from the University of Leicester, UK.
He completed his postdoctoral studies in education and teaching at King’s College University, London in 2010.
Prior to his current position, Al-Sudairi worked at KSU as an associate professor of business administration and management information systems in 2005. He then became the dean of skills development at KSU between 2007 and 2011. He served as the undersecretary of KSU for business development from 2011 to 2014.
Al-Sudairi has been part of many initiatives such as establishing the Deanship of Skills Development at KSU.
Al-Sudairi is a faculty member at KSU Business School, King Abdul Aziz University College of Economics and Management, a cooperative faculty member at Dar Al-Hekma University in Jeddah and a cooperative faculty member at Prince Sultan University.
Al-Sudairi has presented many papers at international, regional, and local conferences and published many research
papers and books.
