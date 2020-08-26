You are here

  Mohammad Al-Sudairi, Saudi deputy minister of education for universities, research, and innovation

Mohammad Al-Sudairi, Saudi deputy minister of education for universities, research, and innovation

Mohammad Al-Sudairi
Updated 26 August 2020
Arab News

Mohammad Al-Sudairi, Saudi deputy minister of education for universities, research, and innovation

Updated 26 August 2020
Arab News

Dr. Mohammad Al-Sudairi was recently appointed deputy minister of education for universities, research, and innovation.
He has been the undersecretary of King Saud University (KSU) for business development since June 2020. Al-Sudairi also served as general manager of the Human Resources Development Fund (Hadaf) between 2018 and 2019.
He obtained a bachelor’s degree in business management at KSU’s College of Economics and Management in 1988. Al-Sudairi did a master’s in business management (management information systems) and a master’s in economics in 1996 from California State Polytechnic University, Pomona.
He did a Ph.D. in business administration (management information systems) from the University of Leicester, UK.
He completed his postdoctoral studies in education and teaching at King’s College University, London in 2010.
Prior to his current position, Al-Sudairi worked at KSU as an associate professor of business administration and management information systems in 2005. He then became the dean of skills development at KSU between 2007 and 2011. He served as the undersecretary of KSU for business development from 2011 to 2014.
Al-Sudairi has been part of many initiatives such as establishing the Deanship of Skills Development at KSU.
Al-Sudairi is a faculty member at KSU Business School, King Abdul Aziz University College of Economics and Management, a cooperative faculty member at Dar Al-Hekma University in Jeddah and a cooperative faculty member at Prince Sultan University.
Al-Sudairi has presented many papers at international, regional, and local conferences and published many research
papers and books.

King Salman briefs Saudi cabinet on oil-market talks with Nigerian president

Updated 26 August 2020
SPA

King Salman briefs Saudi cabinet on oil-market talks with Nigerian president

  • Ministers express their hopes that the new Hijri year will be a year of goodness, blessing, security and stability
Updated 26 August 2020
SPA

RIYADH: King Salman briefed the Saudi Cabinet on Tuesday on a recent telephone conversation with Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari, during which the leaders discussed the ongoing efforts to stabilize and restore balance to global oil markets. He also shared the details of a separate conversation with the ruler of Oman, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq.

During the virtual meeting, which was chaired by the king, ministers also reviewed the latest developments in the coronavirus pandemic at local and international levels, including the latest statistics on cases in the Kingdom. They expressed their hopes the new Hijri year, 1442, will be a year of goodness, blessing, security and stability for Arab and Islamic nations, and the wider world.

Acting Minister of Media Majid Al-Qasabi said that the cabinet was given details of the preparations that are being made for the start of the new academic year in light of the continuing risks posed by the coronavirus, which aim to protect the health and safety of students, teachers and other school staff while also ensuring the educational needs of students are met.

Ministers also reviewed recent developments in the Arab, regional and international arenas. They welcomed the ceasefire agreement between the Libyan Presidential Council and the House of Representatives, and its emphasis on the need to begin an internal political dialogue that places Libyan national interests above all other considerations, to agree a sustainable solution that guarantees security and stability for the country and its people, and prevents any external interference that endangers regional security.

Al-Qasabi added that the cabinet strongly condemned the launch by Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militias of booby-trapped drones and a missile at civilian targets in the Kingdom, in violation of international humanitarian law.
 

