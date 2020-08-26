Saudi Islamic Affairs Minister receives Dutch ambassador

Joost Reintjes, Dutch ambassador, accompanied by his deputy Mascha Baak, on Tuesday called on Saudi Islamic Affairs Minister Dr. Abdullatif bin Abdul Aziz Al-Asheikh. During the meeting, they discussed issues of common interest. The minister wished the Dutch envoy continued success in consolidating and strengthening joint cooperation between the two countries in all fields.
Saudi Arabia and the Netherlands
have a long history of good relations, which can be traced as far back as the 17th century but were formalized with the opening of a Dutch consulate in Jeddah, which was eventually upgraded to an embassy and moved to Riyadh in 1985.
