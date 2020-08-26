Satellites to monitor land encroachments in Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia is taking measures to strengthen the mechanism to monitor encroachments on government land and for the protection of the environment by using satellites, Asharq Alawsat reported.

Madinah and Qassim regions have already launched the new electronic system.

The system has been launched in cooperation with King Abdul Aziz City for Science and Technology to monitor geographical alterations on government land, especially those falling within the scope of major projects.

In Qassim, the new system was launched under the title “Eye of the Falcon.” Through the system, images of any encroachments will be made available via satellites and drones and send notifications to the control center for action.

The system will also monitor any damage to the environment in valleys and flood passages, and work to stop them to prevent natural disasters caused by encroachments.