Satellites to monitor land encroachments in Saudi Arabia

The system has been launched in cooperation with King Abdul Aziz City for Science and Technology. (Google Earth)
Updated 26 August 2020
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia is taking measures to strengthen the mechanism to monitor encroachments on government land and for the protection of the environment by using satellites, Asharq Alawsat reported.
Madinah and Qassim regions have already launched the new electronic system.

The system has been launched in cooperation with King Abdul Aziz City for Science and Technology to monitor geographical alterations on government land, especially those falling within the scope of major projects.

In Qassim, the new system was launched under the title “Eye of the Falcon.” Through the system, images of any encroachments will be made available via satellites and drones and send notifications to the control center for action.

The system will also monitor any damage to the environment in valleys and flood passages, and work to stop them to prevent natural disasters caused by encroachments.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

King Salman briefs Saudi cabinet on oil-market talks with Nigerian president

King Salman briefs Saudi cabinet on oil-market talks with Nigerian president

  • Ministers express their hopes that the new Hijri year will be a year of goodness, blessing, security and stability
RIYADH: King Salman briefed the Saudi Cabinet on Tuesday on a recent telephone conversation with Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari, during which the leaders discussed the ongoing efforts to stabilize and restore balance to global oil markets. He also shared the details of a separate conversation with the ruler of Oman, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq.

During the virtual meeting, which was chaired by the king, ministers also reviewed the latest developments in the coronavirus pandemic at local and international levels, including the latest statistics on cases in the Kingdom. They expressed their hopes the new Hijri year, 1442, will be a year of goodness, blessing, security and stability for Arab and Islamic nations, and the wider world.

Acting Minister of Media Majid Al-Qasabi said that the cabinet was given details of the preparations that are being made for the start of the new academic year in light of the continuing risks posed by the coronavirus, which aim to protect the health and safety of students, teachers and other school staff while also ensuring the educational needs of students are met.

Ministers also reviewed recent developments in the Arab, regional and international arenas. They welcomed the ceasefire agreement between the Libyan Presidential Council and the House of Representatives, and its emphasis on the need to begin an internal political dialogue that places Libyan national interests above all other considerations, to agree a sustainable solution that guarantees security and stability for the country and its people, and prevents any external interference that endangers regional security.

Al-Qasabi added that the cabinet strongly condemned the launch by Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militias of booby-trapped drones and a missile at civilian targets in the Kingdom, in violation of international humanitarian law.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi cabinet

