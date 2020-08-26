You are here

Riyadh library gets new collection of rare books

A view of the King Fahad National Library in Riyadh. (Supplied)
The King Abdul Aziz Public Library in Riyadh has added a new collection of rare books about the Arabian Peninsula to its archives.
One of the rare books includes “Travels in Arabia Deserta” by Charles M. Doughty, who visited the north of the peninsula between 1875 and 1877. He wrote about the archaeological treasures of Madain Saleh.
Around the same time, French traveler Charles Huber also undertook a scientific trip to the area accompanied by M. Euting, an expert in Semitic inscriptions. Their trip led them to write a book titled “Journal of a Journey to Arabia” in 1891. The library provides a key index of Saudi culture, presenting the world with a rich legacy of cultural, historical, and literary diversity.
It possesses a variety of heritage treasures in manuscripts, documents, rare books, coins, and photographs. The library has 8,571 books and more than 5,000 manuscripts, documents, coins, and rare maps. The library has established a knowledge-based space to produce large collections of specialized books on the history of the Kingdom and in the Arab and Islamic worlds while continuing to use its knowledge system in line with Vision 2030.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

King Salman briefs Saudi cabinet on oil-market talks with Nigerian president

  • Ministers express their hopes that the new Hijri year will be a year of goodness, blessing, security and stability
RIYADH: King Salman briefed the Saudi Cabinet on Tuesday on a recent telephone conversation with Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari, during which the leaders discussed the ongoing efforts to stabilize and restore balance to global oil markets. He also shared the details of a separate conversation with the ruler of Oman, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq.

During the virtual meeting, which was chaired by the king, ministers also reviewed the latest developments in the coronavirus pandemic at local and international levels, including the latest statistics on cases in the Kingdom. They expressed their hopes the new Hijri year, 1442, will be a year of goodness, blessing, security and stability for Arab and Islamic nations, and the wider world.

Acting Minister of Media Majid Al-Qasabi said that the cabinet was given details of the preparations that are being made for the start of the new academic year in light of the continuing risks posed by the coronavirus, which aim to protect the health and safety of students, teachers and other school staff while also ensuring the educational needs of students are met.

Ministers also reviewed recent developments in the Arab, regional and international arenas. They welcomed the ceasefire agreement between the Libyan Presidential Council and the House of Representatives, and its emphasis on the need to begin an internal political dialogue that places Libyan national interests above all other considerations, to agree a sustainable solution that guarantees security and stability for the country and its people, and prevents any external interference that endangers regional security.

Al-Qasabi added that the cabinet strongly condemned the launch by Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militias of booby-trapped drones and a missile at civilian targets in the Kingdom, in violation of international humanitarian law.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi cabinet

