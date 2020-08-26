You are here

  • Home
  • Iranian lawmakers move to ban foreign messaging apps

Iranian lawmakers move to ban foreign messaging apps

Short Url

https://arab.news/ydrex

Updated 26 August 2020
Arab News

Iranian lawmakers move to ban foreign messaging apps

  • The punishment includes a minimum of six months and up to two years of jail time, and a $475 to $1900 fine
  • A “domestic messaging application” should have more than 50 percent of its shares belonging to an Iranian citizen
Updated 26 August 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Lawmakers in Iran have launched a motion to ban foreign messaging applications, and replace them with locally-made ones, national media Radio Farda has reported.

Those who will offer social media messaging applications without an official license, as well as Virtual Private Network (VPN) providers face fines and jail time according to the new proposal called “Organizing Social Media Messaging.”

The punishment includes a minimum of six months and up to two years of jail time, and a $475 to $1900 fine.

The proposal outlines the creation of a committee, which includes representatives from several Iranian government agencies including the Revolutionary Guard, who will issue licenses, regulate the applications, and hear relevant complaints.

A “domestic messaging application” should have more than 50 percent of its shares belonging to an Iranian citizen, and it should only be hosted in the country, the proposal indicated.

Iran already blocks popular applications like Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter. Instagram is the only major foreign social media platform allowed in the country.

Topics: Iran

Related

Update
Middle-East
France concerned about Iran’s ‘destabilizing activities,’ says FM Le Drian
World
UN Security Council president dismisses US sanctions move on Iran

ByteDance investors seek to use stakes to finance TikTok bid

Updated 25 August 2020
Reuters

ByteDance investors seek to use stakes to finance TikTok bid

  • The ByteDance investors’ plan faces long odds and significant hurdles
Updated 25 August 2020
Reuters

BEIJING: ByteDance investors are in talks to use their stakes in the Chinese technology firm to help finance their bid for its popular short-video app TikTok, according to people familiar with the matter.

ByteDance has been in talks to divest TikTok’s North America, Australia and New Zealand operations to potential acquirers, including Microsoft Corp. and Oracle Corp. President Donald Trump has ordered the Chinese company to sever ties with the social media app in the United States, citing concerns over the safety of the personal data it handles. Some ByteDance investors, including investment firm General Atlantic, are vying to own large stakes in the TikTok assets for sale, the sources said. Under their restructuring plan, Microsoft or Oracle could receive a minority stake in the assets, the sources added.

The TikTok assets for sale could be worth between $25 billion and $30 billion, the sources said. To help fund their bid, the ByteDance investors are discussing exchanging some or all of their stakes in the Chinese company with equity in the TikTok assets, according to the sources.

The ByteDance investors’ plan faces long odds and significant hurdles, the sources said. Trump administration officials have said they expect a major US company to lead the TikTok deal and ringfence the app technologically from ByteDance. A US government panel, the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), has to sign off on any deal that ByteDance reaches.

Nevertheless, the push by some ByteDance investors for a bigger role in the TikTok deal underscores their efforts to give the Chinese company more options and avert a fire sale. Some of them had to convince ByteDance’s founder and CEO Yiming Zhang to let go of TikTok, the sources said.

Microsoft remains the lead bidder for the TikTok assets because of its deep pockets and technical capacity to design new algorithms for TikTok that will be separate from ByteDance and its Chinese short video app Douyin, according to the sources.

Topics: Bytedance TikTok

Related

Media
Facebook’s Shant Oknayan joins TikTok parent company ByteDance
Business & Economy
Zhang Yiming, founder of TikTok owner ByteDance, gears up for global stage

Latest updates

Greece to extend territorial waters amid dispute with Turkey
TWITTER POLL: Will Bahrain be the next to seal the deal with Israel? Arab News readers think so
US accuses Israel’s Teva of fixing drug prices
Kuwait parliament rejects no-confidence move against interior minister
Lebanon defense council denounces ‘Israeli assault’ at border

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.