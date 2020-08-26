You are here

UN watchdog: Iran to allow access to 2 suspected nuke sites

The head of Iran's atomic agency Ali Akbar Salehi (L) and Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi hold a joint press conference in Tehran on August 25 2020. (AFP)
Updated 18 sec ago
AP

UN watchdog: Iran to allow access to 2 suspected nuke sites

  • The announcement came after IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi visited Iran to push for access
  • Iran had been resisting providing access to the sites which are thought to be from the early 2000s
Updated 18 sec ago
AP

BERLIN: The UN nuclear watchdog agency says Tehran has agreed to allow inspectors in to two sites where Iran is suspected of having stored or used undeclared nuclear material.
The International Atomic Energy Agency said Wednesday that Iran was “voluntarily providing the IAEA with access to the two locations specified by the IAEA and facilitating the IAEA verification activities to resolve the issues.”
It said in a joint statement with Iran that the dates for the inspections had been agreed, but did not say when they would take place.

Iran had been resisting providing access to the sites, which are thought to be from the early 2000s, before it signed the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, maintaining the IAEA had no legal basis to visit them.
The announcement came after IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi visited Iran to push for access and the head of Iran’s nuclear agency, Ali Akbar Salehi, confirmed that Iran had agreed to the inspections.
The IAEA had repeatedly found Iran in compliance with the 2015 agreement until last year, when Tehran began breaking the deal’s limits on nuclear enrichment in response to heavy US sanctions following President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrawing America from the accord. Iran now no longer follows any of its limits, but continues to allow IAEA inspectors and surveillance at nuclear sites in the country.

Iran International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)

Sultan of Oman presides Cabinet meeting as ministers take oath of office

Updated 26 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

Sultan of Oman presides Cabinet meeting as ministers take oath of office

  • This is the first new government since Sultan Haitham took the throne in January
Updated 26 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Oman’s new cabinet took the oath of office in front of Sultan Haitham on Wednesday at the Al-Barakah Palace in Muscat.  
This is the first new government since Sultan Haitham took the throne in January after the death of Sultan Qaboos.
Among the newly-sworn ministers is Badr Al-Busaidi, the foreign minister appointed last week to succeed long-serving Yusuf bin Alawi.
Sultan Haitham granted Alawi an honorary medal in appreciation of being in charge of foreign affairs during the last two decades.
For finance minister, Sultan Haitham named Sultan bin Salim Al-Habsi.
He previously served as secretary-general of the Supreme Council for Planning and head of the tax authority,
Sultan Haitham has been focused on reshaping Oman’s government since he was appointed.

Oman Cabinet

