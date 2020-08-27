You are here

Serena crashes out, Djokovic reaches quarterfinals

Maria Sakkari, of Greece, during her match against Serena Williams at the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament. (AP)
Updated 27 August 2020
AFP

NEW YORK: An out-of-gas Serena Williams crashed out of the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday, losing in three sets to 13th seeded Maria Sakkari 5-7, 7-6 (7/5), 6-1 in New York.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner finished with a whimper at the end of the two-hour, 17-minute match as Sakkari clinched the victory with a backhand down the line that a dejected Williams just watched without making an effort to move.

At other points in the match, Williams flung her racket into the spectator-less stands and rebuked the chair umpire for slapping her with a time violation.

Sakkari, of Greece, advances to the quarterfinals of the no-spectator event where she will face Johanna Konta who cruised past Vera Zvonareva in straight sets 6-4, 6-2. The joint WTA and ATP tournament was moved from Cincinnati to New York where the same quarantine bubble will house the US Open starting on Aug. 31.

It was the second straight two-hour-plus match for Williams who at 38 was trying to become the oldest winner of the event. She still holds the record, having won this event in 2015 at age 33.

Williams survived a scare in her opening match, prevailing in a two hour, 48-minute marathon over qualifier Arantxa Rus. It was her longest match since 2012.

On the men's side, world No. 1 Novak Djokovic won his 20th straight match of 2020 with a hard-fought 6-2, 6-4 victory over Tennys Sandgren.

Djokovic, who captured the Australian Open in February, needed six match points to tough out the straight sets victory and reach the quarterfinals of the hardcourt tournament.

Djokovic breezed through the final game by winning four straight points, closing it out with a cross-court forehand winner to take it in 88 minutes on Tuesday.

"All in all it was a great performance," said Djokovic. "I felt better and played better than last night. I am going in a great direction."

American Sandgren, who is ranked 55th in the world, made the Serb work for the victory as he survived five match points in the ninth game of the second set.

Djokovic advances to the quarters where he will play German Jan-Lennard Struff, who defeated seventh seed David Goffin 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.

Also on the men's side, hard-serving Canadian Milos Raonic routed Brit Andy Murray 6-2, 6-2 and third seeded Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, swept past Aljaz Bedene 6-3, 6-3.

In other women's action, fourth seeded Naomi Osaka rolled over Dayana Yastremska in straight sets 6-3, 6-1 to advance.

Osaka, who is the only top 10 player left in the women's draw, clinched the victory when Yastremska was called for a foot fault while serving on match point. Japan's Osaka blasted eight aces, won 83 percent of her first serve points and broke Yastremska's serve four times.

Osaka moves to the quarter-finals where she will face Anett Kontaveit, who defeated Marie Bouzkova 6-3, 6-3.

Yastremska, who at 20 was the youngest player left in the field, made six double faults and won just 38 percent of her second serves.

Lampard must deliver after Chelsea spending spree

Chelsea coach Frank Lampard
LONDON: Chelsea coach Frank Lampard is under pressure to deliver a serious Premier League title challenge after a spending spree fueled by his desire to catch champions Liverpool.
Lampard showed promise in his first season by steering the Blues into the Champions League with a fourth-place domestic finish.
But Arsenal exposed the flaws that were visible in Lampard’s side all season with a 2-1 win against their London rivals in the FA Cup final.
Having finished 33 points behind the Reds and 15 adrift of second-placed Manchester City last term, the response from the Stamford Bridge hierarchy has been emphatic.
City set the record for the biggest total spend by a Premier League club when Pep Guardiola splashed out £223.8 million ($295 million) ahead of the 2017-18 season.
But Chelsea are on course to shatter that mark.
After enduring a transfer ban in the 2019 summer window before failing to sign a single player during the 2020 January market, owner Roman Abramovich sanctioned the kind of money-is-no-object recruitment drive that was commonplace when he first bought the club.
After relying on a cadre of promising youngsters to kick-start his reign, Lampard has prioritized proven talents in the transfer market.
He paid a combined £141 million for Leipzig striker Timo Werner, Ajax playmaker Hakim Ziyech and Leicester left-back Ben Chilwell.
The west Londoners are expected to wrap up their £90 million swoop for Bayer Leverkusen forward Kai Havertz this week, which would take them past City’s record spree.
Malang Sarr has also arrived on a free transfer after the 21-year-old center-back left Nice, but he is seen as one for the future and will be sent on loan.
On Friday, Brazilian center-back Thiago Silva joined Chelsea for free after leaving Paris Saint-Germain following their Champions League final defeat.
Lampard will hope the lavish investment reaps the same rewards for his club as City enjoyed in 2018, when they were crowned champions.
Chelsea have not won the Premier League since 2017, failing to finish in the top two since then as City and Liverpool established a formidable duopoly.
Klopp’s side will be the team to beat when the new campaign kicks off on Sept. 12 and City can never be discounted while Guardiola is in charge.
But Chelsea are in the title conversation after bringing in so many quality additions.
Now it is up to Lampard to ensure his team fulfil those burgeoning expectations.
Often frustrated by Chelsea’s failure to break down stubborn, defensive opponents last season, Lampard must find a way to harness the talents of Christian Pulisic, Werner and Ziyech in what should be a vibrant front three.
Together with Havertz and Chilwell, those five were involved in a mammoth 131 goals in all competitions for their respective teams last season.

