Fed to tell US public higher inflation is good for them

Fed chief Jerome Powell is expected to signal policy changes. (Reuters)
Updated 26 sec ago
Reuters

  • Pandemic leads to monetary policy overhaul as traditional central bank strategies fail to deliver
JACKSON HOLE: After a nearly two-year review, US Federal Reserve officials feel they have hit on a better way to meet their key goals of steady inflation and maximum employment.

On Thursday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell begins what may be the tougher task: Convincing the public that the central bank can and will deliver in the wake of a pandemic that has arguably eroded trust in US institutions and put a huge chunk of the labor force on the unemployment rolls.

It is a hard sell on a confusing topic — the thrust involves telling Americans that higher inflation will be good for them in the long run — and analysts have already begun second-guessing whether a new Fed “framework” will fare any better than the current one in an environment where monetary policy may be nearing the limit of what it can do to help the economy.

“The situation is really perilous right now and there is little that monetary policymakers at this point have left in their arsenal,” said David Wilcox, former head of the Fed’s research division and now a senior fellow at the Washington-based Peterson Institute for International Economics.

Wilcox said he feared the Fed’s new framework, expected to be unveiled soon, will seem abstract unless it is coupled with new steps to enforce it, such as massive new bond-buying or the setting of explicit unemployment goals.

The minutes from the Fed’s last policy meeting indicated those steps may be coming further down the road, giving the central bank time to see how the economy behaves at this stage of the coronavirus pandemic. It has already chopped interest rates to zero, started some bond-buying, and approved massive lending programs.

Powell, in online remarks on Thursday to the Kansas City Fed’s annual economic symposium, will speak about the central bank’s framework review, an initiative that included public hearings and research to explore how monetary policy should adapt to changes in the economy.

The symposium has been used in the past by Fed chiefs to signal policy shifts, and that will be the expectation when Powell begins speaking on Thursday morning.

Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida and Fed Governor Lael Brainard also are scheduled to speak next week in events sponsored by think tanks in Washington.

The topic may seem deep in the weeds of monetary policy, centered on convictions that weak inflation and low rates of unemployment cannot coexist because wages and prices spiral if too many people are working.

Until the pandemic, however, they had. Unemployment crept to historically low levels without inflation even hitting the Fed’s 2 percent target. Expectations about inflation, considered key to the future pace of price hikes, also lagged.

That has become a chronic problem not only for the Fed but for central bankers around the world. Without some inflation, interest rates remain lower than normal, and that affords little room to help the economy by reducing them when recessions hit, as happened this year. Central banks are then faced with cutting rates to zero and using politically more difficult tools like bond-buying or credit programs to support businesses and families.

“There is a growing realization that a 2 percent inflation target as originally put in place in the US and around the world is not quite enough,” St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said in a recent interview. Changing the framework could help “shore up the target and get expectations to stay at 2 percent,” he said.

The Fed first put the inflation target in place in 2012, and has missed it most of the time since. Financial markets indicate the expected US inflation rate 10years out is just 1.75 percent, a level reflecting little worry about the risk of a jump in inflation and little faith in the Fed’s sway over the one economic variable a central bank is thought to control.

At its policy meeting next month, the Fed is expected to change how it characterizes its inflation goal. Instead of looking to achieve 2 percent inflation on an annual basis, it is expected to aim to achieve that level as an average over a longer time, and explicitly allow perhaps years of faster price increases to make up for years when prices rose too slowly.

  • Xi Jinping launches Operation Empty Plate to curb ‘shocking’ waste as consumption and prices skyrocket
SHANGHAI: A national campaign to curb mounting food waste in China is feeding speculation that the supply outlook is worse than the government admits and fueling warnings food could become another front in the worsening US-China rivalry.

President Xi Jinping started the “Operation Empty Plate” drive in mid-August to address what he called “shocking and distressing” waste, prompting a nationwide push to comply reminiscent of the Mao era.

The aggressive campaign has spooked many on social media, who are asking whether it indicates deeper problems.

China is among the world’s biggest food producers and consumers, with nearly 1.4 billion mouths to feed.

But heavy flooding this year in the Yangtze River basin — the source of most of China’s rice — has destroyed huge swathes of farmland, while coronavirus lockdowns earlier this year upset supply chains.

These add to longer-term problems such as dwindling arable land and an exodus of people from rural farming regions to cities.

China has increasingly filled the food gap with imports, but trade and political disputes have dramatically soured relations with three
of its most important food suppliers — the US, Canada and Australia.

Repeated “all-is-well” official pronouncements and promises of a bumper 2020 grain crop have only fueled suspicion.

“Some people are beginning to speculate whether there is a shortage of domestic food this year ... in fact, there is no need to worry,” said a report from the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, a top state-run think-tank. But the report added that China’s “food shortfall” will increase in coming years unless major agricultural reforms are undertaken, and state media have reported that grain farmers — banking on rising future prices — are hoarding stocks, which is crimping market supplies.

China’s resources “are not enough to support the upgrading of our entire food consumption structure,” Li Guoxiang, a researcher with the academy’s Rural Development Institute, told AFP. “Improving living standards have indeed raised requirements and the challenges facing our entire food and agricultural production picture.” Big meals are ingrained in Chinese culture — typically involving multiple dishes to impress guests or woo business partners.

But consumption is soaring along with living standards.

And prices are rising rapidly, with food inflation jumping more than 13 percent on-year in July, having surged more than 11 percent in June and 15.5 percent in May.

The prevalence of obesity  increased more than three-fold in 2004-2014, according to government figures.

China is estimated to waste enough food annually to feed a country the size of South Korea, and conspicuous consumption has fueled the popularity of bizarre livestream phenomena in which viewers watch people binge-eat.

The food-waste drive has underscored the striking ability of Xi to motivate millions with a word.

Diners nationwide are being urged to order less, the binge eaters are going to ground, and some buffet restaurants are making customers pay deposits that are forfeited if they leave food.

People are also being encouraged to inform on each other.

An AFP journalist in Shanghai watched as a confrontation developed in a coffee shop this week after a woman called out another customer for leaving behind a nearly intact sandwich.

China’s policy options are limited, experts say, as subsidising domestic farmers could violate World Trade Organization rules and anger trading partners such as the US. Likewise, the reduced-waste drive will probably have “less impact than everyone thinks,” said Rosa Wang, a Shanghai-based analyst with agro-consulting company JCI China.

She said the pandemic had already dramatically cut consumption as households opted for more economical home cooking because of lockdowns or for safety reasons.

That leaves mainly imports, but China is already the world’s biggest food importer, leaving it vulnerable to trade pressure, and has ramped up imports of grain and other items this year, partly to comply with a tentative US-China trade deal.

Increased Chinese imports, however, could potentially crimp world supplies and drive up prices.

In the long term, China needs aggressive steps to protect arable land from development and improve farmers’ lives to keep them on the land, said Guoxiang.

Otherwise, it will become increasingly vulnerable to outside forces that “will have an adverse impact on the stability of our imports,” he added.

